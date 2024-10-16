Al Pacino went broke more than once after finding fame

The Hollywood veteran has opened up about his financial woes in a new memoir, Sonny Boy. The book, released on 8 October, details how Al managed to overspend beyond his movie-star salary several times during his career. "When I finished making The Godfather, I was broke, not that I had ever had any money, but now I owed money. My manager and agents got their cuts of my salary." The 1972 gangster movie became a mega hit, however, Al had only been paid $35,000 (£27,000) for his role in it. Instructions: Digital Rights Only