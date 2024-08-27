Al Roker 'Can't Believe' He Has a College Junior as He Drops 22-Year-Old Son Nick Off at School

The veteran journalist is dad to daughters Courtney, 37, and Leila, 25, as well as son Nick

Al Roker/Instagram Al Roker and Deborah Roberts with son Nick

Al Roker is back to being an empty nester!

On Sunday, Aug. 25, the veteran journalist, 70, shared a series of photos on Instagram as he dropped his son Nick, 22, off at college. In one sweet photo, Roker stands next to his son, who towers over his dad. Roker's wife Deborah Roberts stands on the other side of Nick, smiling for the camera.

"Dropped Nick off this afternoon. Hard to believe we have a college junior!! House is a little too quiet," Roker wrote in his caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Al Roker Jokes He's 'Going to Do Everything' with His Grandkids That He Didn't Do With His Kids (Exclusive)

Earlier this month, the Today news anchor, who became a “pop-pop” in July 2023 when daughter Courtney, 37, gave birth to baby girl Sky Lara, shared with PEOPLE how he's going to take advantage of being a grandfather.

"I'm going to do everything I didn't do as a parent with my grandchildren," he told PEOPLE. "I am breaking all the rules."

He continued to joke, "This kid's going to be on sugar overload. She's going to get whatever she wants. It's going to be fantastic."

He then explained that being a grandparent "outranks everything," including breaking the rules, "Because then I leave."

"It's like, 'Okay, she's all revved up. Here you go. Bye. Got to go. Pop Pop's got a date with a ghost,' " he jokingly added.



Roker is dad to Courtney with his ex-wife Alice Bell and shares daughter Leila, 25, and son Nick with wife Roberts.

In July, Roker shared a sweet birthday tribute on his Instagram, filled with adorable throwback pictures of him and his son Nick from over the years. Throughout the carousel, Nick could be seen growing up from a baby boy smiling with no teeth to a bearded man spending a beach day with his dad.

"Seems like just yesterday this beautiful boy came into our lives but #justlikethat Nick is 22 years old," Roker wrote in his caption. "#happybirthday my young man."

More photos from the post showed the father-son duo hanging out on a boat and enjoying a Mets game in the stands.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.