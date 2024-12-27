Alabama Barker Shares Extravagant Christmas Haul Totaling Close to $80K and Featuring a Birkin Bag

The daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler also celebrated her 19th birthday on Christmas Eve

Alabama Barker is unwrapping gifts many people can only dream of!

On Thursday, Dec. 26, the 19-year-old revealed in a TikTok “ultimate Christmas haul” video that her birthday went uncelebrated this year due to the flu. The daughter of musician Travis Barker and actress Shannon Moakler was born on Christmas Eve 2005. Thankfully, she made a swift recovery by Christmas Day, in time to receive a selection of lavish gifts from her family.

Alabama donned a graphic T-shirt and diamonds as she began to gush about each item as a way of showing “appreciation for all your gifts.”

“Starting off strong we have the Chrome Hearts gloves. So cute,” she said. “Then we have the Chrome Hearts wallet. Hello, this is so tea. We love her.”

Pre-loved Chrome Hearts gloves cost around $500, while Barker’s pink Chrome Hearts Fleur De Lis Cross Patch Wallet is currently reduced from $1,800 to $1,625 at the high-end vintage store Justin Reed.

She revealed that her sister, Atiana de la Hoya, spared no expense in getting her a custom diamond necklace with the initials “A and B,” as well as a diamond cross necklace.

“For purses, I got this Balenciaga purse,” Alabama said holding up the brand’s rhinestone shoulder bag, which costs $7,950. “I have the gray version of this and the black one so I had to get the pink because we love pink.

“Then this little Prada duffle travel purse," she added. "I have the pink one of this too and this is just so tea. Look at how pretty it is.”

The embroidered bucket bag is currently available on Lyst for a whopping $2,332. Alabama was also delighted to receive a vintage Dior Boston bag which costs over $700.

Alabama Barker/TikTok Barker was gifted a Balenciaga bag worth $7,950

“I love it because it’s like chromatic. This is tea,” she said. “Then my dad got me these diamond earrings, they’re so pretty and he got me my third Cartier Love bracelet. It’s kind of like a tradition now, like every year I get a better one.”

Alabama confessed that she’s “obsessed” with the bracelets that cost over $29,000. Holding up a vintage Chanel backpack priced at $3,466 on Vestiare Collective, she thanked Kris Jenner before revealing her father had also splashed out almost $8,000 on a coat.

“My dad being my dad, he has some of the best style and he got me this Enfants Riches jacket,” she said. “The details are just tea like this whole jacket is just.”

Alabama Barker/TikTok Barker was gifted a Cartier Love bracelet worth over $29,000

Several pieces of clothing from the brands Poster Girl, Jean Paul Gaultier and Dolce & Gabbana were also included in the haul.

The teen said a “cute” shearling mini-pouch from Prada which was $1,390 before selling out at Saks Fifth Avenue would be going in her car as an accessory.

A Jean Paul Gaultier beach cover-up for over $300, Balenciaga 110mm Essex boots for $2,850 and “one of her favorites” a vintage cow print jacket from Roberto Cavalli priced at almost $800 were also gifted.

“A little Goyard carrier for traveling,” she said holding up a pouch worth over $600. “These Gucci heels, these are so cute.”

Alabama’s Christmas haul totaled over $60,000 before she revealed the item that wowed her the most.

“And my favorite of all,” she said. "I got my second Birkin for my collection. We love her, get into the details.”

An almost identical Hermès purse is currently listed at Sotheby’s for around $20,000.

Alabama Barker/TikTok Barker was gifted a Hermes Birkin bag

Travis also penned a gushing tribute on Instagram to mark his daughter's birthday on Christmas Eve.

“Happy 19th Birthday my angel @alabamaluellabarker,” he wrote. “I can’t believe I’m saying that. I’m so proud of you and I love watching you grow. Never settle, the stars aren’t too far away. Never give up, never give in. I love you unconditionally. I love you to the moon and back. Dad."

Alabama was just two years old when her parents divorced in 2008 after four years of marriage. Her dad Travis remarried Kourtney Kardashian in 2022.

Alabama's siblings include brother Landon Barker, half-sister Atiana De La Hoya, step-siblings Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, and Reign Disick — and a new half-brother Rocky was born in 2023.

She has described Kourtney as the “best stepmom I could ask for.”



