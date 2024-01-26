First person executed with nitrogen gas took 22 minutes to die despite ‘quick and painless’ claims

Convicted murderer Kenneth Smith was executed with nitrogen gas on Thursday - AFP

An Alabama prisoner who became the first person to ever be executed using nitrogen gas took 22 minutes to die despite the state promising his death would be quick and painless.

Kenneth Smith shook and writhed for two minutes on Thursday night as his mask filled up with the gas, witnesses said.

The convicted killer is said to have remained conscious, breathing heavily and gasping for a further eight minutes as his sons and crying wife watched on.

“Tonight, Alabama causes humanity to take a step backwards,” Smith said in his final words.

“I’m leaving with love, peace, and light. Thank you for supporting me. Love all of you.”

Smith, 58, was not pronounced dead until 8.25pm, 22 minutes after the gas was first administered.

Steve Marshall, Alabama’s attorney general, insisted that the execution had “proved” nitrogen gas was “an effective and humane method of execution”.

The US Supreme Court denied Smith a last-minute reprieve on Thursday evening after state lawyers insisted Smith would lose consciousness in seconds and die in minutes.

“Having failed to kill Smith on its first attempt, Alabama has selected him as its ‘guinea pig’ to test a method of execution never attempted before,” said Sonia Sotomayor, one of three liberal justices who disagreed with the six conservatives who backed the execution.

Smith was one of two men convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of Elizabeth Sennett

The United Nations’ human rights commissioner last week branded the method, officially termed nitrogen hypoxia, as “torture” and urged the state not to use it.

Smith was strapped to a gurney at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, as the nitrogen gas was pumped into a mask he was wearing.

The state had promised that the mask would be airtight but witnesses said they could hear gas coming out of it, likely prolonging the suffocation.

Anti-death penalty activists place signs along the road heading to Holman Correctional Facility ahead of Kenneth Smith's execution - AP

Rev Jeff Hood, a Catholic chaplain who ministered to Smith, said the execution was the “worst thing” he had ever witnessed.

“Unbelievable evil was unleashed tonight in Alabama,” he said through tears.

He said Smith had eaten a final meal of T-bone steak, hash browns, toast and eggs.

Lee Hedgepeth, a reporter who witnessed the death, said: “I’ve been to four previous executions and I’ve never seen a condemned inmate thrash in the way that Kenneth Smith reacted to the nitrogen gas.

“Kenny just began to gasp for air repeatedly and the execution took about 25 minutes total.”

John Hamm, the commissioner of the Alabama department of corrections, said Smith’s prolonged suffering was his own fault.

“It appeared Smith was holding his breath as long as he could,” he said. “So nothing was out of the ordinary for what we were expecting.”

Asked about Smith’s writhing, he added: “That was all expected and was in the side effects that we’ve seen or researched on nitrogen hypoxia.”

Mike Sennett, son of Elizabeth Sennett, and other family members speak after Kenneth Smith's execution - AP

Smith had previously gone through a botched execution attempt in 2022 when a vein could not be found for a lethal injection.

He was sentenced to death in 1996 after being found guilty along with two others of murdering Elizabeth Sennett, a preacher’s wife, in her own home in 1988.

Her son, Charles Sennett Jr, said he had little sympathy for Smith.

“And some of these people out there say, ‘Well, he doesn’t need to suffer like that’,” he told Waay-TV.

“Well, he didn’t ask Mama how to suffer? They just did it. They stabbed her – multiple times.”