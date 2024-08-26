Alabama HS football player dies after suffering head injury during game

Caden Tellier, the quarterback for Morgan Academy, died Saturday after suffering a brain injury in the Selma, Alabama, private school’s home opener Friday night, his family confirmed on social media.

His parents, Arsella Slagel Tellier and Jamie Tellier, posted on their Facebook pages Saturday evening that Caden had died. "Our boy, Caden Tellier has met Jesus face to face," the post states. "We appreciate all of your prayers and we covet them for the hard days ahead.

"Everyone who knows Caden has known kindness, generosity and love, and true to his nature, he is giving of himself one more time. Lives have been touched by the way he lived and now lives will be saved through his passing. We will walk out these next few days alongside him in his earthly body knowing that his spirit is rejoicing in heaven."

More: Schools unite to mourn death of Morgan Academy quarterback Caden Tellier

The post said arrangements for a service will be made soon.

Morgan was playing Southern Academy. The injury happened in the third quarter. Caden was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital.

There was some confusion earlier in the day about his condition. Micheal McLendon, director of the Alabama Independent Schools Association posted on the AISA Facebook page that Caden had died. After about an hour, that post was taken down and a post was published that said he was in critical condition with a brain injury.

McLendon confirmed that Morgan Academy is "suspending" all school activities in the coming week.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama high school football player dies after head injury in game