Alabama A&M football star Medrick Burnett Jr. dies day after team prematurely announced his death

Alabama A&M linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr died on November 27 from injuries he sustained during a game against Alabama State on October 26 (Alabama A&M)

Alabama A&M linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr has died just hours after his death was incorrectly announced in a statement put out by the college.

Burnett, 20, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at 5:43pm, according to a coroner's report. Earlier that morning, Alabama A&M had announced Burnett's death, but the press release was later retracted after the university learned that he was still alive and on life support.

"Our staff acted accordingly to the wishes of the family member to inform the A&M community and beyond of this unfortunate occurrence," Alabama A&M said. "Upon hearing from a representative from UAB Hospital this afternoon, we learned that he remains alive.

The college said it wanted to express its "immediate regret for disseminating false information."

The college football player was injured on October 26 while he was playing in a game against Alabama State at Legion Field. The injury occurred just a day before his 20th birthday.

His sister, Dominece Burnett, had established a GoFundMe before his death to help pay for her brother's expenses. The family learned that Burnett had suffered "several brain bleeds and swelling of the brain" resulting from his injury.

“Medrick Burnett Jr., AKA “Meddy,” who plays college football for Alabama AAMU #51, was playing in the Magic City game on October 26, 2024, and was severely injured after a head-on-head collision during the game,” the page says.

On Wednesday, just before his death, his sister posted an update to the page asking for prayers as Burnett was "having a tough time but we are holding on til the very end."

"God give us strength so we can keep the faith," she wrote.

Burnett was a native of Lakewood, California, and made seven appearances for Alabama A&M this season, according to Bleacher Report. He was in his first full year with the team after he transferred from Grambling State.