Alabama Neighbors Use Canoe as Makeshift Sled

Several Alabama residents found “the next best thing” to a traditional sled when they skidded down an icy driveway in a canoe after a winter storm moved through parts of the state on Tuesday, January 16.

Brittany Spears said her husband and their neighbor used the canoe as a makeshift sled outside their home after a storm coated streets in ice and snow.

“Alabama very rarely gets snow, and when we do you take advantage,” she told Storyful. Credit: Brittany Spears via Storyful