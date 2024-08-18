Alain Delon, French Star of ‘Plein Soleil,’ Dies at 88

Alain Delon, the internationally celebrated French actor and star of “Plein Soleil,” died Sunday after a battle against B-cell lymphoma. He was 88.

According to media reports, Delon’s children confirmed his death to French news agency Agence France-Presse.

Monsieur Klein ou Rocco, le Guépard ou le Samouraï, Alain Delon a incarné des rôles légendaires, et fait rêver le monde. Prêtant son visage inoubliable pour bouleverser nos vies.



Mélancolique, populaire, secret, il était plus qu’une star : un monument français. pic.twitter.com/1JTqPfVo5n — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 18, 2024

“Mr. Klein or Rocco, the Leopard or the Samurai, Alain Delon has played legendary roles and made the world dream. Lending his unforgettable face to shake up our lives,” President Macron wrote on X. “Melancholic, popular, secretive, he was more than a star: a French monument.”

