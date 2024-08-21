Alain Delon's family won't honor the late actor's wish to have dog euthanized, buried with him

The family of French actor Alain Delon, who died on Sunday at the age of 88, has announced that they will not be carrying out one of the actor’s last requests – to have his dog euthanized and buried with him.

The French animal charity Brigitte Bardot Foundation announced on social media Monday that Delon’s family had agreed to take in the dog, a Belgian Malinois named Loubo, saying that, “He has his home and his family.”

Delon, an icon of ‘60s and ‘70s European cinema and star of films including 1967’s “Le Samourai” (The Godson), 1969’s “La Piscine” (The Swimming Pool) and 1970’s “Borsalino” was also known for his love of animals.

“Alain understood the deep bond between man and animal,” the Brigitte Bardot Foundation said in an announcement marking the actor’s passing. “Throughout his life he was surrounded by his faithful four-legged companions, dogs who brought him love and comfort, and whom he loved with infinite tenderness, like Loubo, his last companion whom he left behind.”

FILE PHOTO: Actor Alain Delon salutes on stage during a tribute for his career before the screening of the restored print of the film "Plein Soleil" by Rene Clement during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

In 2018, the actor told Paris Match magazine that Loubo was his “end of life dog.”

“I’ve had 50 dogs in my life, but I have a special relationship with this one. He misses me when I’m not there,” Delon added, according to the Guardian. “If I die before him, I’ll ask the vet to take us away together. He’ll be put to sleep in my arms. I’d rather do that than know that he’ll let himself die on my grave with so much suffering.”

Late actor's final wish draws criticism

With Delon’s passing on August 18, his request had drawn some criticisms from animal rights groups.

La SPA, a French animal rights organization, condemned Delon’s wish on Monday.

“The life of an animal should not be conditional to a human’s,” the group said.

Having avoided his seeming fate, Loubo will continue his path through life in the care of Delon’s surviving family.

“Of course Loubo will not be euthanized!” The Brigitte Bardot Foundation said.

Max Hauptman is a Trending Reporter for USA TODAY. He can be reached at MHauptman@gannett.com

