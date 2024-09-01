Alamance County Sheriff's Office investigating hit-and-run
A nearly five decade long search is now over, officials reveal the identity of a missing man found frozen in a cave along the Appalachian trail.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police used a tanklike vehicle with a battering ram to smash into a Southern California home and arrest the next-door neighbor of a couple living in a nudist community who were reported missing earlier this week, officials said Friday.
Gangs are still a significant reality in US prisons. But most inmates say that their power has been watered down, and they no longer rule facilities with an iron fist.
The news that a teenager was fatally shot by police early Friday morning has shocked many residents in communities across central Alberta. The 15-year-old boy from Samson Cree Nation had called 911 for help, alleging people were trying to kill him, RCMP said Friday. Officers found the boy in Wetaskiwin, Alta., a city just north of the First Nation, with "several weapons."Officers were able to confiscate them, but a "confrontation" occurred that led to two Mounties firing their guns, according to
A man has died after a "targeted" shooting in Scarborough late Friday night, Toronto police say.Officers were called to Landry Avenue, in the area of Danforth and Warden avenues, at around 11:25 p.m. for reports of gunshots heard in the area.Police said a man with gunshot wounds was found in front of a home in the area. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified by police as 64-year-old Toronto man Ioannis Kyriakopoulos. Investigators say Kyriakopo
A Saskatchewan provincial court judge is preparing to deliver a crucial decision in a fatal impaired driving case, in which the defence argues the driver's Charter rights were violated.Taylor Kennedy was at the wheel of the vehicle that struck nine-year-old Baeleigh Maurice in Saskatoon in September 2021. Maurice was taken to hospital where she died.Kennedy is now charged with impaired driving causing death.At provincial court in Saskatoon on Friday, Kennedy's defence team continued arguments th
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Osiel Cárdenas Guillén, one of Mexico’s most-feared drug lords, has been released from a U.S. prison after serving most of a 25-year prison sentence, authorities confirmed Friday.
Two dogs believed to have been involved in an attack on a woman earlier this month have been found, and one person has been arrested, Regina police say.Officers were called about a dog attack around Third Avenue and Cameron Street, in the city's North Central neighbourhood, just after 9 a.m. on Aug. 19, the Regina Police Service previously said.Police said the woman was walking her dogs when she was chased by the two other dogs and then attacked.Their investigation found a man and a woman arrive
Five current and former Nelson, B.C. police officers have filed a Charter challenge against the Office of the Attorney General after a personal phone and group chat search was carried out, during an investigation into allegedly racist and inappropriate WhatsApp messages.The challenge, filed on Aug. 22, comes as the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC), which falls under the attorney general, has scheduled a disciplinary hearing into the WhatsApp message matter. The investigation wa
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in southwest Poland say a man has been arrested on allegations of imprisoning and physically and mentally abusing a woman for more than five years with “special cruelty.”
Flowers have been left in the street where the bodies of three children and man were found.
Shayna Feinman, 35, was reported missing in March after a neighbor who was taking care of her dog said she failed to return.
The con artist will reportedly show off her dance moves as she joins the popular reality TV competition
By the time then-sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson gunned down a 36-year-old mother in her home, fellow law enforcement officers and residents in the Illinois communities he served had already raised a host of concerns about him.
RCMP say they have charged three people in connection with a Friday homicide in northern Saskatchewan.La Ronge RCMP were called around 6:30 a.m. Friday to a home on Otter Street in the village of Air Ronge, where they found an injured man. He was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.They've now identified the victim as 28-year-old Andy McKenzie, from the La Ronge area.Officers arrested three people later that day, all from the La Ronge area, RCMP said in a news release.Andree McKenzie,
Scores of residents gathered in an east-end park on Saturday for a vigil in response to the alleged killing of a cat and a raccoon by a Toronto teen.The candlelight vigil, organized by a newly formed group, Not On Our Watch, drew community members to the south end of Withrow Park, near Danforth and Logan avenues.Organizer Julie McDonald said the vigil was held to raise awareness with the intention of increasing safety in Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood."The community experienced something very
A Tarrant County grand jury also indicted Elizabeth Wolf on the charge of injury to a child. Wolf is currently in jail with a $1 million bond.
FAUST, Alta. — Two people are dead and at least six others were injured after police say a semi truck crossed the centre line of a highway and collided with a group of motorcycles in northern Alberta.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A juvenile suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the chest Saturday afternoon during an attempted robbery in central San Francisco, officials said.
Former Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke opened up about former colleague and close friend Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest earlier this week, calling it “shocking.” “I hesitate to smile right now because of the current news … which I am in complete shock about,” she began in an Aug. 30 episode of her iHeart podcast …