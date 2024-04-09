Alan Bates tells Inquiry the Post Office 'lied for 23 years to silence me'

Campaigner Alan Bates said the Post Office has spent nearly a quarter of a century “lying” and attempting to “silence me” as he fought for justice in the Horizon IT scandal.

Mr Bates, who has led the campaign for justice for hundreds of wronged subpostmasters, says criminal prosecutions should now be considered for those who led the organisation.

Giving evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT public inquiry, he said: “I have spent the last 23 years campaigning to expose the truth, and justice, not just for myself, but for the entire group of wrongly treated/wrongly convicted subpostmasters.

“I have dedicated this period of my life to this cause which, sadly, has been necessary since Post Office Limited has spent this entire period denying, lying, defending, and attempting to discredit and silence me and the group of subpostmasters that the Justice For Subpostmasters Alliance represents.”

Mr Bates said he first identified problems with the Horizon IT system in late 2000, but his letter to Post Office - setting out his lack of confidence in the system - went unanswered.

His contract as a subpostmaster in Llandudno, North Wales, was ultimately terminated after long-running disputes with Post Office over Horizon.

Mr Bates founded the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance and took on the Post Office over the mass persecution and prosecution of innocent branch managers.

The story was recently turned into a hit ITV drama – Mr Bates vs The Post Office – which chronicled his years of campaigning in search of justice.

Mr Bates is the first witness to give evidence to the fifth phase of the Post Office Horizon IT public inquiry into the scandal.

Speaking ahead of his appearance, he said: “People have got to be held accountable, I see no sign of it yet - but I think after the inquiry that's definitely the next stage.

"And then we start looking at prosecutions. Huge bonuses have been paid to people over the years. Some of that should be clawed back."

Kevin Hollinrake, the Post Office minister, has also said he believes those responsible for the scandal should "go to jail".

Mr Bates told the inquiry he believes he was dismissed by Post Office after spotting faults and glitches in Horizon, and started with his own campaign which grew into a bigger “cause”.

“It was stubbornness as well”, he said. “As I got to meet people and realised it wasn’t just yourself and you saw the harm and injustice that had been descended upon them, it was something you felt you had to deal with.

“It was something you couldn’t put down.”

In a letter to Post Office in December 2000, Mr Bates disputed a shortfall of £1182.81 appearing on his Horizon accounting system.

He set out his evidence that “proved beyond any doubt that the Horizon system cannot be relied upon to give 100 per cent accurate figures”.

Mr Bates, who had years of experience with electronic payment systems prior to joining Post Office in 1998, refused to pay for the shortfall, and also stated in his letter that he knew of others suffering from similar IT issues.

Mr Bates told the inquiry he “never” received a response to his letter, but the initial shortfall was eventually written off by Post Office in 2002, along with a comment that it had needed to “formulate a consistent response to all such cases”.

“I take from this that Post Office Ltd was aware at the time of many such complaints. I also take from the fact that Post Office Ltd was willing to write off the considerable apparent discrepancy I had disputed that my complaints were valid, and that Post Office Ltd was aware that was the case and wished to avoid controversy on this matter, given I was willing to assert my legal rights.”

Speaking about his eventual dismissal, Mr Bates said he believes the Post Office sought to “teach me a lesson”.

“I was annoyed with them, to put it mildly”, he said. “But I think it was partly expected.

“It was pretty obvious they were after me, one way or another. the build up of correspondence over the period was certainly pointing in that direction.”

He said no formal reason was given for his dismissal.

An internal document was shown to the inquiry, claiming Mr Bates had received “copious” support, struggled with accounting, and had become “unmanageable”.

Letting out a chuckle, Mr Bates denied all the claims and said if he had followed the advice that was given to him by the Post Office he would have bankrupted himself.

“They didn’t like me standing up to them, they were finding it awkward, and I don’t think they could answer these questions”, he said.

“They had a feeling I was going to carry on in a similar vein going forward.”

At the outset of Tuesday’s hearing, lead counsel to the inquiry Jason Beer KC updated the inquiry about the latest incident of late disclosure of documents by the Post Office.

He said the Post Office has disclosed more than 73,000 documents to the inquiry since the last phase concluded, and a further 5000 documents have come forward since the end of March. This includes emails and documents relating to advisory firms hired by the Post Office, as well as personal assistants to top figures include former chief executive Paula Vennells.

Mr Beer added that the late disclosure of documents is “sub-optimal” and “highly disruptive”, and is behaviour from the Post Office that has become “extremely and unfortunately familiar”.

Mr Bates led a group of 555 subpostmasters who took the Post Office to the High Court over the scandal.

In 2019, a judge ruled there had been errors and defects in the Horizon computer system used to log finances at branches around the country.

The Horizon system had been relied on in a mass of criminal prosecutions against subpostmasters who were wrongly accused of fraud and theft.

The Post Office insisted for years that the IT system was infallible, therefore the branch managers must be responsible for missing money.

However glitches in the IT system meant money looked as if it was missing from many branch accounts, when in fact it was not.

Mr Bates said he was “quite positive” about the Horizon system when it was first introduced because he “knew what technology and this sort of system could do”.

“I found there were many shortcomings in the system”, he said. “Knowing what this system could do, it just seemed a bit of a lost opportunity.”

The scandal, which was ongoing from 1999 until 2015, represents one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in UK legal history and more than 100 subpostmasters have had their convictions quashed by the Court of Appeal.

In the latest phase of the inquiry, prominent witnesses include Lord Arbuthnot, the former MP for North East Hampshire, who helped subpostmasters in their fight for justice and was a member of the Horizon Compensation Advisory Board.

Ms Vennells, who led the Post Office at the height of the scandal, will face the inquiry in late May.

In a statement this week, she said: “I have so far maintained my silence as I considered it inappropriate to comment publicly while the inquiry remains ongoing and before I have provided my oral evidence.

“I now intend to continue to focus on assisting the inquiry and will not make any further public comment until it has concluded.”

Angela van den Bogerd, former Post Office head of partnerships, Adam Crozier, who was chief executive of Royal Mail from February 2003 to 2010, and Dame Moya Greene, who replaced him and left in 2018, are all also due to give evidence.

Conservative ministers including Greg Clark, business secretary from 2016-2019, Kelly Tolhurst, postal services minister from July 2018 to February 2020, Margot James, who held the role between July 2016 and January 2018, and Cabinet Office minister Baroness Neville-Rolfe, who was postal affairs minister in 2015 are also witnesses.

A Post Office spokesman said: "We remain fully focused on supporting the inquiry, which is chaired by a judge with the power to question witnesses under oath, and is therefore best placed to get to the truth of what happened."