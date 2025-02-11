Alan Cumming is 'sure there's going to be a dance number' in 'Romy and Michele' sequel: 'There's got to be'

Lisa Kudrow and Alan Cumming have talked about the "Romy and Michele" sequel, but "The Traitors" host says he's "not allowed" to share plot points.

Alan Cumming, Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow do their interpretive dance number in 1997's Romy and Michele's High School Reunion. (Touchstone Pictures)

Alan Cumming isn't going to miss out on the next reunion.

The Traitors host will join Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino in the long-awaited sequel to Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, he confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment. He played Sandy Frink in the 1997 cult classic.

Cumming played coy at first when asked if he could tease the premise of the forthcoming film. "It's not allowed," he told Yahoo on Feb. 8 at the AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards, which he hosted. "It's actually not allowed."

However, Cumming — who said production will likely begin this summer — confirmed he's spoken with Kudrow.

"We were actually having a chat about Sandy, they're going to do some rewrites on Sandy, which I think are great," Cumming continued. "I loved it. Then they had some other ideas and I talked to her and was like, 'Ooh, I like that even more.'"

When asked if the sequel will feature another dance number with Sorvino and Kudrow, Cumming seemed more than hopeful.

"I'm sure there's going to be a dance number, there's got to be. I mean, it's so funny that it's so iconic, that [scene]," he said.

Cumming's character, Sandy, was a geek in high school who shows up at the reunion as a very wealthy and successful businessman. He was always in love with Michele, but the standout scene at the end of the film involved all three characters.

"I did a thing the other day for Vanity Fair. You know, when you look at your old films and you talk about them, and I remember that we got nominated for an [MTV Movie Award for] Best Dance Sequence. We didn't win, we were robbed," the actor said.

Cumming recalled how in the original script, there was just one sentence: "That Sandy, Romy and Michele do a modern interpretive dance."

"My god, we rehearsed for ages," Cumming said, adding that they all worked with a choreographer. "It was not ad-libbed."

On Jan. 29, the Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Sorvino and Kudrow were in final negotiations to star in the sequel along with many involved in the original. The actresses will also serve as executive producers. Tim Federle will direct, and Robin Schiff, who wrote the original screenplay, is writing the sequel.

When Yahoo talked with Kudrow in December, she appeared to hint at the possibility of a sequel. We asked if she had done any projects, like Romy & Michele, that she wouldn't want to be revived or rebooted.

"I think it's OK," the Friends star said at the time. "Reboot whatever you want."