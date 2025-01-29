Alan Davies jokes QI mishap could have 'finished' him before he met wife

The comedian met his wife Katie after spotting her in the audience of the quiz show

What did you miss?

Alan Davies has told how he first spotted his now wife when he was in the middle of a botched stunt on QI.

The comedian has now been with wife Katie for 20 years and they have three children. Speaking on The One Show, he revealed he had long-running BBC comedy quiz game show QI to thank.

The star said he was in the middle of dodging a glass that was flying towards him when he clapped eyes on Katie in the audience. He joked that he thought the glass could “finish” him, right as he had seen someone he wanted to get to know.

What, how and why?

Davies was on the BBC show on Wednesday, 29 January to talk about his new Think Ahead tour and told hosts Alex Jones and Vernon Kay how he and Katie met.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I saw her in the audience at QI,” said the star, who has been on the quiz show since 2003. “And just as I saw her, this is what happened. We had a stunt set up with a sugar glass, which is a glass that can smash. Arthur Smith, a brilliant comedian, was on the other team, and he had a glass and he thought that was a sugar glass – it wasn’t a sugar glass – and he threw it in our direction.

“As it came towards me I thought, I have just spotted someone in the audience who I want to talk to afterwards and this could end my career, this could finish me, and I nearly die!"

Alan Davies and wife Katie at an event in 2010. (PA Images/Alamy)

“But in fact it hit the desk and broke, it was very funny," he said. "And I met her in the Green Room afterwards and luckily for me she wasn't wearing her glasses so she couldn’t see what I looked like!”

What else did Alan Davies say?

Davies is also well known for mystery crime drama Jonathan Creek, which aired between 1997 and 2016. Sharing an anecdote from the set, he told how producers once offered his young son a role - but he and Katie turned it down as he would have been playing a corpse.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained: "My boy was about six, we were up in Scotland filming and the family were with me and they said, would he like to be in it. And I said, 'I am not sure, I’ll ask him.' He said, 'Yes, well maybe'."

Alan Davies on The One Show. (BBC screengrab)

Laughing, Davies went on: "They said what they wanted him to do was be dead on a gurney with a blanket over him. And we agreed, Katie and I, that that might be actually damaging in the long run, to have that experience. So we decided not to have him do it!"

Alan Davies’ Think Ahead UK tour starts on 19 September.

The One Show airs on BBC One at 7pm on weekdays.