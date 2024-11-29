Alan Partridge with taste: The ridiculous rise of Gregg Wallace

Gregg Wallace was never the most obvious TV star. The council estate boy and former greengrocer didn’t appear on screen until he was 40, as a judge on the relaunched MasterChef, and has spent most of the time since groaning with pleasure as he guzzled chocolate fondants or crèmes brûlées.

Wallace enjoys a “buttery biscuit base” – a phrase he’s employed so much that it has been remixed to drum-and-bass music – like a pig relishes rolling in its own muck and has the enthusiastic loudness of a toddler. He leant into this cartoonish persona and once described himself as “the fat, bald bloke off the telly who likes pudding”.

The 60-year-old is no longer fat, the result of a dramatic five-stone weight loss, and though he is still bald his TV career is imperilled. Wallace has “stepped away” from MasterChef after the BBC began a sexual harassment inquiry following a Telegraph investigation. The Corporation is probing allegations of “inappropriate” behaviour by Wallace towards women on the show.

As his two decades on screen have progressed, Wallace has gradually morphed into one of the most ridiculous characters on TV whose eccentricities make Alan Partridge look like Trevor McDonald. Who else could say things like “I love your little tongue balls” or “It’s not burnt: it’s just enthusiastically crisp” and insist on being taken seriously?

“It’s summery, it’s fruity. I’d stick my face in it,” he said of one pudding. He must know how sentences like “it’s just missing that sauce that is going to bring the whole thing together. I’m desperate to dip that pork into something wet” sound to a normal human being.

Peak Wallace came in February, when he described to Telegraph readers what his regular Saturday entailed. He gets to the gym “half an hour before it opens” and is let in early “so I have a swim and sauna by myself”. No wonder, then, that he has “less than 18 per cent body fat and a six-pack”.

Next, he has breakfast with his long-suffering assistant, Helen, at the local Harvester (which may as well be renamed the Linton Travel Tavern). “People say to me, ‘I didn’t expect to see you in here.’ Look, they do grilled chicken, there’s a salad bar, and I’ve never been disappointed,” he said. “It’s all about expectation when it comes to food. I’ve regularly been disappointed in three-star Michelin restaurants around Europe but never in a Harvester.”

Lunch – a soup cooked by his fourth wife, Anne-Marie – comes just 90 minutes later, followed by the only time he describes with his four-year-old son, Sid, who is non-verbal autistic. To be fair to Wallace, he has a busy schedule trying to be an amateur historian. “I spend two hours by myself in my home office playing Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia, set in 878 AD. I prefer turn-based strategy computer games to fast ones that require reflex.”

Modern technology appears to flummox Wallace, who provoked much mirth when he started commenting on Anne-Marie’s Instagram pictures of everything from landscapes to their dogs, saying “print it”. On a related note, she is the second of his wives he met on the social network formerly known as Twitter (she sent him a message asking whether it was OK to cook duck with rhubarb; three years later they married at Hever Castle).

His social media has not always been so wholesome. In 2013, a Twitter user asked him to share a charity appeal with the missive: “Hi Greg. I am cycling just over 180 miles in two days for Macmillan Cancer Support. Any chance of a retweet?” Instead of helping, Wallace simply replied with a correction: “Gregg.” “No worries, mate,” said the cyclist. “It’s only people with cancer. You worry about your extra G.”

When asked recently who he would like to play him in a film of his life, Wallace suggested Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “We both have that lovely, clean-shaven look and we’re both into health and fitness,” he said. Wallace was apparently not put off by the fact that he is almost a whole foot shorter than the Hollywood star and former WWE Champion.

The Millwall football fan (he has a tattoo of the club’s lion crest on his chest) has also lived up to the stereotype of the club’s followers. Once a hooligan who was arrested for getting into a post-match brawl with Brighton & Hove Albion fans, he was also sacked from his first greengrocer job for stealing a 4kg lump of cheese to sell in a pub.

There is a sense that Wallace never quite knew how to grow up. It is said that, on the MasterChef set, he asks for sparkling water by putting on a baby voice and demanding “fuzzy-wa-wa”. In the aftermath of the split from his third wife, Heidi (whom he also met on Twitter) just 15 months after tying the knot, it emerged that she would still come to his flat and change his bedsheets for him.

Yet under the exterior – part barrow boy, part clown – appears to be a serious foodie. Michel Roux Jr, a former MasterChef judge, once said that Wallace had the most refined palate of anyone he had ever known. “Put an ingredient in there and Gregg will find it,” he said.

That has been coupled with a steeliness forged in his tumultuous upbringing. Growing up on a Peckham council estate with an outside loo, at the age of 8 he was sexually assaulted by his babysitter’s husband, who kissed him and shoved a hand down his trousers. When he was 15, Wallace’s mother, Mary, left her husband, Allan, for a man named Gerry, who turned out to be his biological father.

After leaving school without any qualifications, Wallace tried his hand at everything from window cleaning to repairing washing machines. At one job, in a South London chemicals factory, Wallace was tasked with cleaning an 8ft-tall drum of methylene chloride, which helps make paint stripper. He climbed into the drum not realising how dangerous it was. Five days later he woke up in hospital, having fallen into a coma. “I’m a grafter,” he said in 2022. “And that cost me. I climbed in that drum because I wanted to get the job done without asking my boss questions, but there was no signage there to say it was dangerous.”

It is partly this determination and no-nonsense attitude that helped him get down from 17st to 12st: “If you are going to eat something fattening, you might as well make it something that tastes delicious rather than a pile of fatty chips.”

While he may not eat fries much any more, he appears to still carry a chip on his shoulder. Wallace still bristles at people questioning whether he ought to be judging a programme like MasterChef in the first place, given he has not worked as a professional cook. “Yeah, I still sometimes get, ‘Why’s he on there?’ Well, why are there food critics or art critics or film critics who don’t cook, paint or direct? It’s because they’re posh and I’m not,” he once said. “There’s a fair amount of snobbery about me.”