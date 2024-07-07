Alanis Morissette Brings Her Drummer’s Daughter Onstage to Sing 'Ironic' at New York Concert

Victor Indrizzo's 19-year-old daughter, Zahra, performed the 1996 hit song with the Grammy winner at her July 5 show

It felt like Bring a Kid to Work Day for Alanis Morissette's drummer!

The seven-time Grammy winner's team confirmed to PEOPLE that she brought her drummer Victor Indrizzo's daughter, Zahra Indrizzo, onstage at her show in Bethel, N.Y., to perform her 1996 hit song "Ironic."

"That's her dad," Morissette, 50, told the crowd as the 19-year old sang in the same city the iconic 1969 Woodstock Music Festival was held.

Victor beamed as he accompanied his daughter from behind his drum set in the video recorded by PEOPLE. Zahra laughed at Morissette's words as she sang. She appeared to turn to her dad and blow him a kiss.

Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Alanis Morissette sings at the Stanley Cup Final on June 24, 2024

Then, the "Head Over Feet" singer faced Zahra onstage, wearing a white top and red pants, to join her on the chorus.

She nodded Zahra on encouragingly as the young woman belted her heart out while wearing a white T-shirt, black mini skirt and matching black boots.

Morissette is no stranger to bringing loved ones onstage. She introduced her daughter Onyx Solace to a live crowd in Nashville in June to celebrate the little girl's 8th birthday.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Morissette performing in December 2023

As seen in a fan-captured video on TikTok, the "Hands in My Pocket" singer led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to Onyx, who then sang "Ironic" with her mom.

Onyx looked completely at home on the stage as she confidently crooned the hit, wearing a pair of leopard-print pants and a pink shirt. The duo shared a sweet hug after the song, joined onstage by other family members.

"Birthday angel girl moment 💫✨ singing ironic together 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🎂🥹🥹🥹🥹 i love you so much onyx you are my dream daughter ❤️❤️🩷🩷 #8 #happybirthday #nashville #i❤️younashville ✨✨✨," the "You Oughta Know" singer captioned a photo of the moment on Instagram later.

She also shares a sons, Ever Imre, 13 and Winter Mercy, 4, with her husband Mario "Souleye" Treadway.



