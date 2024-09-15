Alaska Airline Flight diverted: 4 flight attendants ill after odor detected in cabin

FILE PHOTO: An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER airplane prepares to land at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ben Nelms/File Photo

Four Alaska Airlines flight attendants mysteriously became ill and were sent to the hospital, diverting a plane flying to Seattle from Hawaii, according to the airline.

At 11 p.m. local time Thursday, Alaska Airlines Flight 810 left Kauai, Hawaii, and headed for Seattle. Shortly after the plane took off, it was diverted to Honolulu when four flight attendants became sick after an unknown odor was detected in the cabin, according to a statement emailed to USA TODAY by a spokesperson for the airline.

The flight attendants were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

What happened to the plane?

The plane, which carried 119 passengers and six crew members, was flown back to Seattle without passengers aboard for an additional inspection, according to the spokesperson.

The airline was able to accommodate the affected passengers. None of the passengers or pilots reported feeling ill.

