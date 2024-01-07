Alaska Airlines blowout: Passenger says ordeal was 'jarring and disorienting'
A passenger on board the plane where the fuselage blew off in mid-air has said the experience was "jarring" and "disorienting".
A coast-guard plane that collided with a Japan Airlines passenger jet this week wasn't cleared for takeoff, an air traffic transcript shows.
The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily grounded “certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft” following Alaska Airlines' emergency landing.
All passengers and crew are safe after an Alaska Airlines jet was forced to make an emergency landing following a dramatic explosive decompression.
An Alaska Airlines flight had to immediately land after takeoff because a window blew out. Alaska Airlines said the plane landed safely.
Alaska Airlines has grounded all Boeing 737-9 MAX passenger planes hours after a window and chunk of fuselage blew out of a flight in mid-air shortly after take-off in the US state of Oregon.
Passenger video shows the side panel of an Alaska Airlines Boeing plane that blew out just after taking off in Portland on Jan. 5. This led to an emergency landing.
Alaska Airlines is grounding its fleet of Boeing Max 9 aircraft after a panel and the window within it was blown out of one plane after takeoff. CNN’s Laila Harrak speaks to Emma Vu, who was a passenger on that plane.
Bachelor Nation is no stranger to La Quinta Resort & Club, the venue where "The Golden Wedding" was held.