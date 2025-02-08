Missing Alaska plane found with three confirmed dead - US Coast Guard

The craft that went missing was a small Cessna Caravan craft [Getty Images]

The US Coast Guard has said the wreckage of a small plane that went missing in Alaska on Thursday has been found, with three people confirmed dead.

The coastguard said seven other bodies are believed to be inside the aircraft, but are currently inaccessible because of the condition of the plane.

Ten people were on board the Cessna Caravan craft, operated by the airline Bering Air, when its position was lost about 12 miles (19km) offshore on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The coastguard said the aircraft wreckage was located 34 miles south-east of the city of Nome, where it had been headed from Unalakleet.

"Say a prayer tonight for the 10 souls who lost their lives on the Bering Air flight in Alaska," US Transport Secretary Sean Duffy said.

Duffy said the the National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation into the incident, with the support of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Alaska State Troopers said it had been notified of an "overdue" aircraft at 16:00 local time on Thursday (01:00 GMT).

The Nome volunteer fire department said the pilot had told air traffic controllers that "he intended to enter a holding pattern while waiting for the runway to be cleared".

The coastguard later said the plane had experienced a rapid loss in altitude and speed before its location was lost.

Details of who was on board have not been released but the Nome Volunteer Fire Department said all families of the passengers have been notified.

The 10 people on board comprised of nine passengers and a pilot, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said.

Air search and rescue operations had been limited by difficult weather conditions, which hampered visibility, multiple parties involved in rescue efforts said.

Alaskan Senator Lisa Murkowski shared her condolences online following the incident.

"Alaska is a big small town. When tragedy strikes, we're never far removed from the Alaskans directly impacted," Murkowski said.

Alaska's Governor, Mike Dunleavy, said he was "heartbroken" by the disappearance of the flight.

"Our prayers are with the passengers, the pilot, and their loved ones during this difficult time," he said.

The two cities of Unakleet and Nome are some 146 miles from each other across the Norton Sound, an inlet of the Bering Sea on Alaska's western coast.