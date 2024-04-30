Alaska lawmakers, residents ask feds to limit how much salmon industrial trawlers catch

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, Alaskan Natives, and family-owned fisheries are looking for a sea change in the fishing rights battle between local fishermen and industrial trawling fighting operations after a federal council recently denied a tribe-approved reduction in chum salmon catches.

In western Alaska, local communities are facing a significant decline in salmon populations. The cause of this decline remains a subject of intense debate between industry leaders, subsistence communities, conservation scientists, and local fishermen. Residents point to the Seattle-based trawler fleets in the Bering Sea fishing for pollock but unintentionally catching thousands of chum salmon as bycatch instead.

The North Pacific Fishery Management Council, which oversees the regulations for fish caught in federal waters, recommended an annual bycatch total of 100,000—well above the 22,000 limit the advisory council wanted in an April 8 motion. Pollock industry officials already have a hard cap restricting their take of chinook salmon.

When asked about the NPFMC’s possible change of heart, Peltola (D-AK), who campaigned—and won—on the anti-bycatch platform, told USA Today that she’s confident the U.S. government will find an equitable solution.

“I’m hopeful there will be a recognition that there are values measured in ways other than dollars and cents, communities are place-based and more than a group of people who work in fisheries,” added the congresswoman. “And that it is, in fact, practicable to do better on bycatch.”

The Democrat has been promoting sustainable fishery policies, including working with the Biden administration, which endorsed reviewing a limit lower than 200,000. The courts could reject the council’s final decision if studying alternatives is not considered.

Representatives of industrial trawling acknowledge the need to reduce bycatch but argue that climate change plays a role in the decline and that some of the recommendations preferred by tribes could cost them millions in operating costs but provide minimal fish for the affected communities.

The financial impact on the trawlers would also affect the Yukon and Kushokwin Native communities, which often live below the poverty line and directly benefit from the profits of the pollock harvest.

Coastal Villages CEO Eric Deakin said his company had conducted tests using different frequencies of lights to attract salmon out of excluders to try and get more salmon to escape. He added that these types of technologies are being shared within the industry.

But, not everyone agrees that industrial trawler companies are doing enough to save the wildlife population.

“Conservation continues to rest on the backs of tribes,” said Brian Ridley, Chair of the Tanana Chiefs Conference, in public testimony to the NPMFC earlier this month.

Senior Ocean Scientist at Oceana Jon Warrenchuck stressed the importance of reducing industrial interactions with salmon so they can mature at sea and return to spawn in the rivers. “Alaska is the last stronghold of wild salmon runs in North America.”

While the NPFMC and pollock industry leaders attribute the chum declines partly to climate change, the equation is complicated. Describing modern conditions that affect Alaska salmon populations, Warrenchuck said, "We're relying on production from only a couple of systems; that's when there is a greater chance of random effects that cause the population to plummet."

The council is required to select an alternative and take a vote by December 2024. While the U.S. government considers its next step, the impact of bycatch and sustainability on Alaskan fishing communities remains undeniable.

“The consequences of inaction are severe, as tends of millions of pounds of various species of halibut, salmon, and other fish are in rapid decline, impacting every corner of our state,” said Jake Almeda, Chief of Staff to state Rep. Sarah Vance (R-Homer).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alaskan salmon are being overfished. Lawmakers want to limit trawlers