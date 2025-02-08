Alaska plane crash updates: Two victims named as crews rush to recover remains of the 10 killed

A Bering Air plane carrying 10 people that disappeared in rural Alaska during a storm on Thursday has been found, alongside three bodies, authorities confirmed.

On Friday, shortly after 2 p.m. local time, the U.S. Coast Guard announced the aircraft was found approximately 34 miles southeast of Nome in the west of the state, and that there were no survivors of the crash.

The plane took off from Unalakleet at 2:37 p.m. before losing contact with air traffic control less than an hour later.

Two victims have been named publicly: Rhone Baumgartner and Kameron Hartvigson, who were in Unalakleet to service a heat recovery system at a community water plant, according to the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium.

Rescue crews plan to use a Black Hawk helicopter to lift the wreckage off the ice, ahead of what the National Weather Service predicts will be “difficult” weather throughout Saturday.

“It’s slushy, young ice. It’s not stable,” Nome Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jim West said Friday of conditions at the crash site.

The National Transportation Safety Board has sent teams to investigate.

The incident marks the third major air disaster this year, after crashes in Washington and Philadelphia.

Federal officials are aiding the sprawling rescue effort to recover the bodies of 10 people presumed killed in a plane that crashed in rural Alaska on Thursday.

The 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard is assisting in the mission, as is the U.S. Coast Guard.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are also en route to the disaster site.

“We have a pretty large response coming from Washington, D.C., from various locations in the air, in the neighborhood of nine people,” Clint Johnson, the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska chief, said on Friday.

The FBI’s Anchorage field office is providing technical assistance.

Two of the 10 people likely killed in the Alaska plane crash have been identified as employees of the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium.

Rhone Baumgartner and Kameron Hartvigson worked in utility operations for the group.

They were in Unalakleet to service a heating system at a water plant, the consortium told local media.

“Rhone Baumgartner and Kameron Hartvigson were passionate about the work they did, cared deeply for the communities they served, and made a lasting impact on rural communities across our state,” Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium interim president Natasha Singh said in a statement to Alaska’s News Source.

“They gave the ultimate sacrifice for the people we serve in the work we do,” she added. “Everyone at ANTHC feels a sense of shock and loss because they were so crucial to our Rural Energy and Tribal Support teams. My thoughts are with their families, the people who worked alongside them day in and day out, and for everyone else who lost a loved one today.”

10:00 , Mike Bedigan

Missing Alaska plane. found with three bodies inside (USCG/X)

Friday 7 February 2025 19:45 , Kelly Rissman

Rose and I are heartbroken by the disappearance of the Bering Air flight over Norton Sound. Our prayers are with the passengers, the pilot, and their loved ones during this difficult time. We are closely monitoring the ongoing search and rescue efforts and stand ready to support… — Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) February 7, 2025

#UPDATE USCG Air Station Kodiak HC-130 Hercules aircrew searched the area between Nome and White Mountain with negative results. A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew is en route to the location from Cold Bay. — USCGAlaska (@USCGAlaska) February 7, 2025

The Alaska State Troopers are working closely with our partners at the @USCGAlaska, @176thWing, and local search and rescue teams to locate the missing Cessna Caravan in the Nome region. Please keep the missing individuals, their loved ones and search teams in your thoughts… — Alaska State Troopers (@akstatetrooper) February 7, 2025

Our prayers are with all those on the plane missing out of western Alaska, the Bering Air family, and the entire community of Nome. — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) February 7, 2025

#RESCUE (2/2) An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station kodiak to search their last known position. The aircraft was 12 miles offshore transiting from Unalakleet to Nome when its position was lost. More information to follow as it becomes available. — USCGAlaska (@USCGAlaska) February 7, 2025

We are hearing reports of a possible missing plane en route to Nome. Our thoughts and prayers are with the passengers, their families and the rescue crew. — Sen. Dan Sullivan (@SenDanSullivan) February 7, 2025

The plane pilot told air traffic control in Anchorage he had intended to enter a holding pattern – an oval course flown by aircraft awaiting further clearance – while waiting for the runway in Nome to be cleared before the aircraft disappeared, officials said.

