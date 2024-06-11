Alastair Campbell calls on Labour supporters to vote tactically for Lib Dems

Alastair Campbell was Sir Tony Blair's chief spin doctor during the New Labour government - Jeff Gilbert

Alastair Campbell has suggested that Labour supporters should vote tactically for the Liberal Democrats in “blue wall” seats, to defeat the Tories.

The former chief spin doctor to Sir Tony Blair said he would be tempted to back Sir Ed Davey’s party to “get rid of the worst government in history”.

Mr Campbell was stripped of his Labour membership in 2019 after admitting he had voted for the Lib Dems at that year’s European elections.

He made his latest remarks in relation to Michael Gove’s former seat, Surrey Heath, which is a top blue wall target for the Lib Dems.

He wrote in a post on social media: “If I lived in an actual home there and had an actual vote there it might well go for the Lib Dems.

“I know that got me in trouble before but tactical voting has to be part of getting rid of the worst government in history and punishing the party that has done so much damage.”

A secret pact?

It comes after senior Tories accused Labour and the Lib Dems of striking a secret pact to effectively stand aside for each other in target seats.

Labour membership, as with most other political movements, is conditional on the holder not publicly or privately supporting any other party.

One year after Mr Campbell was sanctioned, Sir Keir Starmer, who at the time was running for the leadership, said the ex-spin doctor should be reinstated, given his “huge contribution to the party”.

It is unclear whether Mr Campbell was ever readmitted as a member following those remarks. Labour has been contacted for comment.

The Lib Dems are targeting dozens of Tory-held seats in the so-called “blue wall” which covers swathes of southern and central England.

As well as Surrey Heath, they are also hopeful of winning in neighbouring South West Surrey, which is the constituency of Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor.

Other high profile targets include North East Somerset, currently held by Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, and Cheltenham, represented by Alex Chalk.

Labour has designated a number of those seats – including Mr Hunt’s and Mr Chalk’s – as “non-battleground”, meaning they will be low priority for campaigning.

Lib Dems

Similarly, the Lib Dems are not expected to pour resources into the red wall constituencies across the Midlands and North targeted by Labour.

Jonathan Gullis, the Tory deputy chairman, told The Sun: “This just shows their Lib-Lab pact in action – however much they deny it. Labour can’t be trusted to be straight with the public.”

Luke Tryl, from the pollsters More in Common, added: “What we’ve seen in by-elections is that one of the Lib Dems or Labour tends to put in less effort.

“That has sent a clear signal to voters about who is best-placed to beat the Tories and suggests we could be heading for significant tactical voting in the general election – even without a formal ‘pact’.”