Albanese digs in and says Rudd will remain as Australia’s ambassador to US

Kevin Rudd’s historical criticisms of Donald Trump have caught the eye of some in the US president-elect’s inner circle – and prompted renewed debate about whether the incoming administration could seek retribution. Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/AAP

Anthony Albanese says Kevin Rudd will remain as Australia’s ambassador to Washington despite the apparent disquiet about Rudd’s past commentary on president-elect Donald Trump among some in Trump’s inner circle.

Albanese is digging in against media speculation that Trump could demand Rudd’s withdrawal or that others in his administration could make the ambassador’s position untenable, insisting he will stay in the job no matter what.

“That’s what we’d expect,” he told ABC’s Insiders program on Sunday.

“He’s Australia’s appointment,” Albanese said, speaking from the Apec summit in Peru. “And it says something about the importance of the United States that we have appointed a former prime minister. That’s a sign of how seriously we take this relationship, which is a relationship between our peoples based upon our common values.”

Albanese declined to say whether Rudd should apologise for past remarks, which included social media posts calling him “the most destructive president in history” and a 2021 interview in which he described Trump in a 2021 interview as “the village idiot” and “not a leading intellectual force”.

“We’re focused on the future, and I’m sure President Trump will be as well, and that is the important thing,” Albanese said.

The emergence last week of video of the 2021 remarks this week coincided with a social media post from Trump’s now newly appointed deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino depicting sand running through an hourglass, above a screenshot of the congratulatory message Rudd had issued about Trump’s election win.

But Albanese said Rudd has been doing “a terrific job” and will continue in the role.

He praised the former prime minister’s work building bipartisan relationships and boosting Australia’s ties in the US capital.

“Ambassador, Rudd has been working with people across the political spectrum. He attended both the Republican and the Democrat national conventions and engaged with people across the board. I know that he was in regular contact with the head of the Republican campaign committee as well, as well as the Democrats.”

In a separate interview with Sky News, also from Peru, Albanese said his 10-minute congratulatory phone conversation with Trump had been “very constructive and positive” and Rudd was not mentioned.

“He’s Australia’s ambassador to Washington, and he’s doing a very important job,” Albanese said. “The work that he did with Aukus was a difficult task to get that through the Congress and the Senate. But when I was there, one of the things that struck me was just how extensive the links that Kevin Rudd had developed at the US, Congress and the Senate were.”