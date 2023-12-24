Albanese and Dutton praise ‘resilience’ of Australians in face of disasters and cost-of-living pressure

Photograph: Supplied

Anthony Albanese has used his annual Christmas message to pay tribute to flood-affected residents in northern Queensland while expressing gratitude to medical and hospitality workers.

The prime minister issued a short video message to the nation on Christmas Eve, wishing Australians well over the holiday period and paying particular tribute to defence force personnel.

“In this time of celebration and reflection we express our gratitude to everyone who’s giving up their Christmas for the sake of others,” he said in his Christmas message.

“In particular, our emergency personnel and Australian Defence Force members, whether here or overseas. [And] our medical workers and our hospitality [workers], and those who give up for others through charities.”

Related: Last minute Australian Christmas gift guide: the 253 best gift ideas of 2023

The prime minister also spoke directly about flood-affected residents in Cairns and elsewhere in north Queensland, after visiting the region earlier this week after it was inundated by rainfall, driven by ex-tropical cyclone Jasper.

He described the scale of the damage as “unprecedented” and urged Australians not to cancel their holidays to the region.

Albanese said he hoped better days were ahead.

“Of course, this isn’t an easy time for everyone,” he said.

“I know many Australians are doing it tough at the moment, particularly those in far north Queensland, dealing with the aftermath of the floods. To them I say you are all in our thoughts. May better times be ahead.

“And may all Australians have a happy and joyous Christmas, and a safe one. And please, this festive season, drive safely.”

The opposition leader, Peter Dutton, also paid tribute to the resilience of Australians in the face of disaster and hardship this year.

He said Australians were struggling to cope with increases in the cost of living, something he described as “exacting a toll”.

“Millions of Australians struggled to make ends meet, with mounting financial pressure exacting a toll on people’s savings accounts and their spirits as well,” he said.

Story continues

“But despite the difficulties, Australians pressed on with characteristic resilience.”

Dutton praised charity workers and thanked police, firefighters, paramedics, nurses, doctors, emergency service workers and defence force personnel.

“2023 has been tough, but we shouldn’t forget we live in the best country in the world. That is because of the Australian people,” he said.

“In tough times, let us not lose sight of the optimism, aspiration, camaraderie and sense of duty which makes us tick as individuals, and makes us truly remarkable. I wish all Australians a happy, relaxing and safe Christmas in the company of family and friends.”