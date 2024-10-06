Albanese marks 7 October anniversary, coalmine damages Indigenous art site, Panthers claim NRL title

In a video message marking one year since the 7 October Hamas attack on Israel, Anthony Albanese says: ‘The number of civilians who have lost their lives is a devastating tragedy.’

In a video message marking one year since the 7 October Hamas attack on Israel, Anthony Albanese says: ‘The number of civilians who have lost their lives is a devastating tragedy.’ Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP

Good morning. Anthony Albanese is marking the anniversary of the 7 October attacks in Israel by condemning “all prejudice and hatred” – and acknowledging the terrible pain that the anniversary brings.

Violence in the Middle East is showing no signs of easing as Israel makes heavy bombing raids on Lebanon and Gaza, and says “everything is on the table” for a strike on Iran.

Back home, the NSW government is investigating a feared “second Juukan Gorge”, after rock falls at a site bearing culturally significant Indigenous artwork near the Dendrobium coalmine.

Australia

‘Where’s the accountability?’ | A mine excavating coal beneath greater Sydney’s water catchment has damaged a site of “significant” cultural heritage, prompting warnings about “a second Juukan Gorge”.

7 October | In a video message, Anthony Albanese says the first anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel will carry “terrible pain” but that he holds out hope for peace for all.

One year on | Many in Australia’s Jewish community are feeling targeted by hate and exhausted by conflict amid dissolving unity and a rise in antisemitism.

Analysis | The help to buy housing bill – the government’s shared equity housing affordability scheme – is darkening parliament’s doors again. Will this time be any different, Paul Karp asks.

Queensland fire | An eight-year-old girl has died and a woman remains unaccounted for after a townhouse caught fire at Thorneside, east of Brisbane, yesterday.

World

Full Story

How England’s far-right riots erupted

For a week in July and August English towns and cities seemed on the brink of chaos as racist chants rang out and homes, businesses and hotels housing asylum seekers were attacked. This outbreak followed the deaths of three young children at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. Josh Halliday reports on what’s known about the people at the centre of the violence, and asks – with the underlying anger and conflict still unresolved – could such violence happen again?

In-depth

The rise in antisemitism in Australia after the Hamas attacks has been truly shocking. Equally shocking has been the reluctance of some on the left to call out Hamas’ behaviour for what it is. The failure of many to show empathy and compassion to people fleeing Gaza has also been inexplicable. The last 12 months have been very ugly. And yet I still hope, writes the attorney general, Mark Dreyfus.

Not the news

Some reality TV contestants get to stay in luxury island villas while filming. Gina Chick had to endure 67 days in the Tasmanian bush to be crowned the 2023 winner of Alone Australia. In our weekly Three Things interview about the importance objects, the survivalist tells us about her perfect knife, her “beast” of a motorbike – and a long-lost book of watercolours.

The world of sport

Media roundup

Students are opting out of exams in record numbers as institutions increasingly offer alternatives to the Australian tertiary admission rank, the Sydney Morning Herald reports. It’s one of the world’s deadliest spiders but researchers believe funnel-web venom could be the key to treating heart attack and transplant patients, the Mercury reports. Melbourne’s suburbs could be home to more skyscrapers as developers may be allowed to exceed apartment height limits if they include “community benefits”, the Age reports.

What’s happening today

7 October | Commemorations and vigils are to be held across Australia, including in Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne.

Education | Term four begins as students return to classrooms in NT, WA and Victoria.

Sport | Clubs prepare to make their moves as the AFL’s trade period opens.

Diplomacy | The 44th Asean summit is taking place in Laos, with the theme “enhancing connectivity and resilience”.

Sign up

Enjoying the Morning Mail? Then you’ll love our Afternoon Update newsletter. Sign up here to finish your day with a three-minute snapshot of the day’s main news, and complete your daily news roundup.

And check out the full list of our local and international newsletters, including The Stakes, your guide to the twists and turns of the US presidential election.

Brain teaser

And finally, here are the Guardian’s crosswords to keep you entertained throughout the day. Until tomorrow.

Contact us

If you have a story tip or technical issue viewing this newsletter, please reply to this email.

If you are a Guardian supporter and need assistance with regards to contributions and/or digital subscriptions, please email customer.help@guardian.co.uk