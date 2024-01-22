Albanese urged to scrap tax cuts, call for supermarket power probe, Haley trails Trump in key primary

Photograph: Flavio Brancaleone/AAP

Morning everyone. With Anthony Albanese expected to outline proposed cost-of-living relief measures at tomorrow’s Labor caucus meeting, the Greens are upping the pressure on him to scrap the stage-three tax cuts to fund help for low- and middle-income earners. Plus, there are calls today for the consumer watchdog to investigate whether the big supermarkets are exploiting their market power, and Glenn Maxwell is being investigated by cricket bosses after ending up in hospital following a night out.

Australia

Competition call | The competition regulator should scrutinise Australia’s major supermarkets for using their market power to expand profits and exert pricing pressure over shoppers and suppliers, according to recommendations by former watchdog Allan Fels to the federal government.

Greens call | The Greens have warned that stage-three tax cuts will add to inflation by injecting $20.7bn into the economy in their first year but will not stop some lower earners paying more thanks to bracket creep as the party bids to influence the Albanese government’s deliberations over the future of the cuts.

Exclusive | The families of three Indigenous children allegedly assaulted by a pair of accused vigilantes claim they were “racially profiled” and treated like criminals by Queensland police.

Bitcoin collapse | Australia’s corporate regulator will examine details of the collapsed bitcoin company Blockchain Global after a Guardian Australia investigation revealed links between two of its directors and a series of failed crypto investment schemes.

Maxwell ‘incident’ | Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is being investigated by cricket bosses after an incident in Adelaide that led to him being hospitalised.

World

Story continues

Full Story

What the science says about how to get active

As many of us contemplate a new fitness regime for 2024, our science editor Ian Sample speaks to Martin Gibala, professor of kinesiology at McMaster University in Canada, about how much exercise we should be doing, the benefits of interval training and how to make a new program stick.

In-depth

India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, has inaugurated a new Hindu temple (pictured) on the site of a mosque razed to the ground by Hindu radicals in the town of Ayodhya three decades ago. He spared no effort to make the event a national celebration with 8,000 official guests including politicians, diplomats, Bollywood stars and holy figures, while hundreds of thousands of pilgrims flocked to show their devotion. But critics say it is a deeply divisive tactic by Modi in an election year.

Not the news

It was the fluke that was heard around the world, the sporting upset to end all sporting upsets, and now to “Do a Bradbury” has become a byword for the unexpected. But is Stephen Bradbury’s outrageously fortunate gold medal in the men’s 1000m final short track speedskating at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City Australia’s greatest ever sporting moment. Jack Snape makes the case. And whether or not you agree, don’t forget to vote in the final round of our great sporting moments poll. Today is your last chance, with the winner revealed tomorrow.

The world of sport

Tennis | Elina Svitolina has made a painful exit from the Australian Open after injury forced her to retire in her fourth round match, leaving her half of the draw wide open after the elimination of top seed Iga Świątek at the weekend. In the men’s, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the last eight while Alexander Zverev beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie in a thrilling five-setter.

Big Bash | Josh Brown’s record-breaking century has powered Brisbane Heat to a 54-run victory over Adelaide Strikers and into the Big Bash League decider.

Asian Cup | The Socceroos will be without striker Mitch Duke for their crunch Asian Cup match against Uzbekistan tonight, and potentially deeper in the tournament, due to a hamstring injury.

Media roundup

The ABC’s managing director has “caved” to staff pressure in the row about Antoinette Lattouf, according to the Australian. A retired policeman tells the Daily Telegraph about a failed murder plot organised by the corrupt cop Roger Rogerson who died over the weekend. More than 41,000 households are without power after storms hit Queensland, the Courier Mail reports.

What’s happening today

Melbourne | Sentencing for the transport company boss whose truck was involved in the death of four Victoria police officers.

Brisbane | Hearing for teacher charged with grooming and indecent treatment of a child.

Perth | Linda Reynolds/David Sharaz defamation mediation conference.

Sign up

Enjoying the Morning Mail? Then you’ll love our Afternoon Update newsletter. Sign up here to finish your day with a three-minute snapshot of the day’s main news, and complete your daily news roundup.

Brain teaser

And finally, here are the Guardian’s crosswords to keep you entertained throughout the day – with plenty more on the Guardian’s Puzzles app for iOS and Android. Until tomorrow.

Contact us

If you have a story tip or technical issue viewing this newsletter, please reply to this email.

If you are a Guardian supporter and need assistance with regards to contributions and/or digital subscriptions, please email customer.help@guardian.co.uk