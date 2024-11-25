Albert Williams, chair of N.L. Hydro, dead at 72

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro chair Albert Williams died on Nov. 21 at the age of 72. (Carnell's Funeral Home - image credit)

Albert Williams, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro's board chair, died on Thursday at home. He was 72.

"Albert loved life and had an adventurous spirit, which he shared with his family and friends. He was at his happiest when watching his grandchildren participate in their activities," reads his obituary, posted on the Carnell's Funeral Home website.

"Whether it was boating, hunting or snowmobiling he was always up for an adventure."

Williams was born in Grand Bank on Dec. 4, 1951, and went on to attend Memorial University of Newfoundland where he graduated with a bachelor of engineering in 1975. He went on to form his own company NewPlan Engineering and became CEO of SNC Lavalin, Atlantic division, when he retired.

Williams is also remembered as a lifelong entrepreneur and engineer.

"Not one to waste spare time, he ran a very successful land development company and accepted a volunteer position as chairman of the board of N.L. Hydro," his obituary reads.

His appointment to the Hydro board of directors was announced in October 2022.

In a post on Facebook, Premier Andrew Furey said Williams was a family friend.

"His contributions to Hydro, the energy sector, and the business community in this province are invaluable," Furey wrote.

The funeral service is on Monday at 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army St. John's Temple on Torbay Road.

