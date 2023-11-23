Alberta aims to make photo radar about road safety over revenue

EDMONTON — The Alberta government aims to stop photo radar from being used as a cash cow, beginning with banning its use on ring roads next month and negotiating with smaller municipalities to remove what it deems "fishing holes" to nab speeders.

Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen says Alberta has the highest rate of photo radar use in Canada and the province plans to shift its focus to traffic safety over revenue.

Edmonton and Calgary are to begin relocating photo radar sites now on ring roads to areas with a greater safety impact, such as schools, playgrounds and construction zones.

Spruce Grove Mayor Jeff Acker says he is pleased with the announcement and that his office looks forward to consulting with the province.

The province says $171 million was made from photo radar in the most recent fiscal year, and that it reaped 40 per cent of the total while municipalities got the rest.

Photo radar was introduced in Alberta in 1987, and there are now almost 2,400 sites.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2023.

The Canadian Press