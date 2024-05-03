Alberta announces expansion of newborn screening program, research for women's health

CALGARY — Alberta is expanding the screening process for all newborns in the province and supporting more research related to women's health.

Premier Danielle Smith says there were 47,000 babies born in the province last year and the Alberta Newborn Screening Program already screened for 22 underlying medical conditions.

That number of conditions has been increased to 26.

Smith says it's important for Alberta parents to know that their children are healthy.

Support is also being provided through an Alberta Women’s Health Foundation Legacy Grant to support research on cervical cancer, heart disease and other common women’s health conditions.

In addition, the Calgary Health Foundation will receive resources for a rapid access clinic and pelvic floor health projects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press