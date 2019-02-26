Alberta's Hockey Super League gains momentum from players looking for elite stream

A growing number of hockey parents in Alberta are making the move from minor hockey to an unsanctioned, privately run hockey league.

It's called the Hockey Super League and is partly owned by former NHL player Ryan Smyth.

The league is designed for highly skilled players looking for an alternative to the traditional program offered by Hockey Canada. The HSL says it models itself after a European-style of development by offering a higher practice to game ratio.

It's grown from nine teams in two different divisions in its inaugural 2017/2018 season, to 32 teams across six divisions in 2018/2019, to more than 60 teams in ten divisions for the upcoming 2019/2020 season.

"If the other minor hockey groups are doing such a great job then I don't think that there would be a need for something like this. But obviously we're offering something that's unique in the market," said Marc Kronewitt, co-founder of the Hockey Super League.

"So, absolutely it's growing faster than we can keep up so we've got to look at different ways for us to acquire ice right now," added Kronewitt.

Kronewitt hesitates to use the word elite, even though the organization's website does use it. He says HSL offers different divisions for different skill levels.

"Unfortunately we wish we could have many more teams and more levels but unfortunately with the shortage of ice you know this is what we're limited to," said Kronewitt.

And as interest grows, Kronewitt says it may expand to allow more skill levels.

Unlike minor hockey where players are expected to play in the communities where they live, the HSL is borderless.

Families can try out for teams across the city and their child is put in the appropriate category based on their skill, not necessarily their age.

The focus is on skill development and teams practice anywhere from 80 to 100 hours per season, and play a maximum of 40 games.

The fees to play in the HSL range from $3,500 to $5,500 per year depending on the franchise, and how many games played.

The fees cover paid coaching, ice rentals, dry land training and some equipment.

Some supporters of the HSL say while that's more expensive than community hockey, it's a flat fee with no additional fundraising requirements, cash calls or tournament fees required.

