Alberta cabinet ministers united when questioned on AHS procurement, contract allegations

A trio of Alberta cabinet ministers are standing united in the face of concerns over procurement and contracts in the province's health-care system.

Adriana LaGrange, Alberta's health minister, told reporters on her way into a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, that there are issues within Alberta Health Services, the province's delivery arm for health care.

"At this point in time, I don't have any additional comments but I really do look forward to the auditor general's review and the internal review that we're doing," she said.

LaGrange said the review will be done by a third party and said she is looking forward to making information public "as much as possible."

"People deserve to know what's going on and we want to make sure that that happens," she said.

The remarks come after the province's auditor general announced last Thursday he was probing Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services on private surgical facilities, medication and COVID-19 personal protection equipment procurement.

Parties were informed of the investigation on Jan. 31, a spokesperson for Wylie said.

The probe began days before The Globe and Mail reported on a letter from the lawyer of Athana Menzelopoulos, who was fired as AHS's chief executive officer one year into a four-year term, outlining claims of political interference and alleging that Mentzelopoulous had been dismissed days before she was scheduled to meet with the auditor general to discuss her own investigation into procurement contracts and deals for private surgical facilities.

Mentzelopoulous has not commented.

Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women Tanya Fir and Children and Family Services Minister Searle Turton also faced questions

"We welcome the investigation by the auditor general and I won't be commenting further on it until we have the results of those investigations," Fir said in Calgary at an unrelated news conference Tuesday.

All three ministers had similar messaging when pressed by reporters on the premier's leadership and their response to concerned Albertans.

"The premier has shown very decisive leadership with asking for that expedited review from the auditor general. Obviously, we want to make sure that we get information out to Albertans as quickly as possible. I'm very thankful that the process has begun and I know many Albertans are looking forward to seeing that review completed," said Turton, who was at the same Calgary news conference as Fir.

In a statement released Saturday, Premier Danielle Smith called the allegations "troubling" and asked for an expedited review.

"As premier, I was not involved in any wrongdoing," Smith said in her statement.

Smith is in Washington D.C. with other premiers this week for a tariff-focused trip. She is expected to return to Alberta on Thursday.