Alberta cancer care and research campaign raises whopping $298 million
The Alberta Cancer Foundation's Own.Cancer campaign has blown past a fundraising goal of $250 million.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pledged to tackle high rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services. They’re goals that many in the public health world find themselves agreeing with — despite fearing what else the infamous anti-vaccine activist may do in the post.
NEW YORK (AP) — An outbreak of E. coli has infected dozens of people who ate bagged organic carrots, and one person died from the infection.
ATLANTA (AP) — Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party's prodigious fundraising operation raised more than $1 billion in her loss to Donald Trump, but the vice president is still pushing donors for more money after the election.
More than 800 million adults have diabetes worldwide — almost twice as many as previous estimates suggested — and more than half of those older than 30 who have the condition are not receiving treatment, according to a new study.Read more: cbc.ca/1.7383245.
The United States’ first known case of a more severe strain of mpox was confirmed in California, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday. The risk of clade I mpox to the public remains low, the agency said.
As of Sunday morning, 39 people in 18 states were infected with the outbreak of E. coli.
The CDC said in a statement that the infections are linked to whole bagged carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms in California. Walmart, Target, Kroger, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's, among other stores, retail the carrots under a variety of brand names. The carrots are unlikely to still be on store shelves, the CDC said, but may still be in consumers' homes and should be thrown away.
ISTANBUL (AP) — Doctors, nurses and an ambulance driver are among 47 people on trial accused of causing the deaths of 10 infants as part of an alleged scheme to defraud Turkey’s social security system.