Alberta cancer care and research campaign raises whopping $298 million

The first time Colin Beaudry was arrested, he was just 13 years old. Now, at 47, Beaudry is finally breaking a cycle of addiction, incarceration and homelessness — a change he hopes will inspire others.Beaudry now lives alone in an apartment he finally secured in April after a year of living on the street. He even has a cat named Kit Kat."Maybe I'll give someone else hope, too," said Beaudry as he sat at a picnic table in Dundonald Park in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood."If they see that some