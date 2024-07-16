Alberta commits millions to methane reduction

In a July 3 media conference, the Alberta government announced a $15-million investment for a methane emissions reduction testing program out of the University of Calgary.

This allows Albertan companies to test potential reduction technologies free of charge in a realistically simulated environment, so those developed technologies can be integrated into Alberta’s energy sector for a greener future.

“Alberta is known as a world leader in energy of course, but we’re also Canada’s hub of innovation when it comes to new technology,” said Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz.

“People from around the world are looking to Alberta for new ideas and solutions and nowhere is our leadership clearer than in our groundbreaking work on methane,” she said.

The Emissions Testing Centre program has been in use since 2021, and this most recent investment brings the government’s total contribution in reducing methane emissions to $72 million, according to the minister.

“We have already reduced Alberta’s methane emissions by 45 per cent, that was our goal, three years ahead of schedule,” said Schulz.

The minister said that over 70 companies have already benefited from this program.

“By investing another $15 million, we make sure that emissions reduction technologies can continue to be tested and refined right here in the amazing province of Alberta.

“This funding will help accelerate the next wave of companies to test their technology, of course free of charge, attract investors, and get these technologies then to market even faster,” said Schulz.

West Yellowhead MLA Martin Long spoke alongside the minister at the media conference, highlighting the benefit this announcement has for companies in his riding.

“By working with industry, we are making major progress in reducing methane emissions, while supporting our energy sector and creating jobs,” he said. “We’re bringing jobs, innovation, economic growth and so much more.”

John Adams, president and CEO of the Natural Gas Innovation Fund, which oversees the program, spoke of the significance of this money for the future of Alberta’s energy.

“This funding will allow us to further expand the NGIF Emissions Testing Centre’s testing capabilities and support the development of innovative methane management technologies,” said Adams.

“We are confident that this partnership will help NGIF continue to accelerate technology and innovation in the natural gas sector and maintain Alberta’s leadership in methane emissions management.”

Mia Parker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shootin' the Breeze