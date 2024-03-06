Alberta Energy Regulator facing lawsuit over handling of tailings leaks

The Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation has served the Alberta Energy Regulator’s president with a notice of a lawsuit.

The lawsuit focuses on the regulator’s failure to notify the nation about two large leaks of toxic tailings from Imperial Oil’s Kearl site in northern Alberta, according to an ACFN press release.

ACFN Chief Allan Adam served the regulator’s president and CEO Laurie Pushor with papers at a tumultuous meeting between community members and AER representatives on Tuesday evening in Fort Chipewyan, Alta.

The lawsuit, filed in the Alberta Court of King’s Bench, seeks a declaration that the province’s regulations and policies for managing oilsands tailings are deficient and unconstitutional, and enabled tailings leaks to go unreported for months, according to ACFN.

Back in September, Adam told Canada’s National Observer the AER should “prepare for court,” after a third-party review commissioned by the regulator on how the tailings leaks were handled concluded the regulator acted responsibly. On March 5, Adam made good on that threat.

“The AER is supposed to regulate the energy sector in Alberta to ensure safety and environmental responsibility,” said Adam in his press release. “They have spectacularly failed on this front.” He added that the AER neglected the nation’s constitutional right to be consulted and accommodated.

In an emailed statement to Canada’s National Observer, AER media relations said the regulator “will be seeking legal advice.”

“We appreciate the opportunity to visit Fort Chipewyan and to meet and speak with the community,” the AER’s short statement said.

The lawsuit also seeks financial compensation for the impacts the tailings leaks had on ACFN members’ ability to exercise their treaty rights and way of life.

Early last year, it came to light tailings were seeping from Imperial Oil’s Kearl site in northern Alberta for nine months, and apart from one email, downstream communities were not notified. It took a massive spill of 5.3 million litres on Feb. 4 2023 for the long-term seepage — which Imperial Oil first noticed in May 2022 — to be made public through an environmental protection order, sparking outrage from Indigenous communities, the public and politicians.

The issue made international headlines and a federal committee spearheaded a study on the tailings leaks and questioned Imperial Oil executives, the Alberta Energy Regulator and affected groups and communities, including the ACFN and Mikisew Cree First Nation, about the incidents. Imperial Oil and the AER characterize the issue as a communications breakdown.

Adam and Mikisew Cree First Nation Chief Chief Billy-Joe Tuccaro described how their community members are afraid to consume the water before the parliamentary committee and emphasized the importance of hunting and gathering.

Imperial Oil continues to say there is no indication of adverse impacts to human life, wildlife, vegetation or fish populations in nearby river systems from the incidents.

The Kearl leaks shone a light on the ever-growing volume of toxic tailings — a byproduct of processing bitumen from the oilsands — being held in man made lakes near the Athabasca River. These massive ponds hold more than 1.4 trillion litres of toxic waste and are set to hit capacity in 2025 at which point the tailings will be treated and dumped in the river, unless a different solution is found.

Natasha Bulowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada's National Observer