CBC

No one needs to tell Mehrad Mohammadkhani how much demand there is for child care in Nova Scotia.Mohammadkhani, the operator of It Takes A Village Child Care Centre in Halifax, has the wait-list to prove it."There are over 700 people on our wait-list," he told reporters on Wednesday.It's why Mohammadkhani and his team celebrated the news that they are the first child-care centre approved for the provincial government's new minor infrastructure program. The program provides funding to licensed no