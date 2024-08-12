Alberta government shuts down three Calgary daycares over safety concerns

CALGARY — Three daycares in Calgary have been shut down effective immediately over concerns for child safety.

The Alberta government says the three facilities, all of which were being operated by Little Scholars, were operating on probationary licences due to previous infractions.

Those licences were set to expire at the end of the month, but the province says ongoing issues and increased risk led to closure orders being issued now.

The province did not provide details on what the safety risk was, but it says the closures will affect almost 300 children.

Another daycare, in Edmonton, was similarly ordered to close last month after its probationary licence expired.

At the time the province said that closure affected 35 children.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press