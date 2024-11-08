Alberta gov't wants all-season resorts on Crown land to boost tourism

The Alberta government wants private investors to propose all-season resorts on provincial land, such as ski resorts and places to snowmobile, and offer other activities to boost winter tourism. (Alyssa Golbeck - image credit)

The Alberta government wants to entice private developers to propose building all-season resorts on Crown land, in an effort to boost tourism outside of summertime.

Tourism and Sport Minister Joseph Schow tabled a bill Thursday that, if passed, would create a regulator to manage applications for — and approval of — all-season resorts on public land. There are currently none on Crown land.

"There are incredible business owners and entrepreneurs in this province with some great ideas, but it is a difficult process," Schow said during an embargoed news conference Thursday morning. "We're going to make it easier."

Bill 35, the All-Season Resorts Act, would create a new regulator within the ministry, bringing environmental assessments, land use and Indigenous engagement requirements for potential resorts under one umbrella.

Schow pointed to B.C., where all-season resorts have been government-regulated for decades — and guzzling vacation dollars away from Albertans. There are 35 mountain resorts and community ski areas on B.C. public land, 13 of which host all-season resorts with rental accommodation, according to the B.C. government.

B.C.'s resorts are pumping billions of dollars into that province's economy, Schow said.

The Alberta government estimates passing Bill 35 would add $4 billion to the province's GDP within the first decade — although government officials did not explain how they calculated that figure.

Such resorts could also offer more affordable vacation alternatives than visiting national parks, Schow said.

During a technical briefing, Alberta government officials said the proposed legislation would allow developers, whose proposals are approved, to lease Crown land for up to 99 years.

There would be no size limits, officials said. A resort's size would depend on the developers' proposals.

The Alberta government is refraining from predicting where such resorts might be, or what features they might offer, should the bill pass. To be approved, resorts would have to offer activities, services and amenities year-round, with "fixed roof" accommodation on-site.

Growing the tourism economy

The government has a goal to more than double the revenue generated by Alberta's tourism industry in the next 11 years.

Darren Reeder, president and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Alberta, said the province must attract more tourists in fall, winter and spring to achieve that goal.

"This is more than just a tourism initiative," Reeder said during the news conference. "It's a commitment to diversify Alberta's economy, to build upon strengthening rural regions and to enhance our quality of life."

When evaluating proposals, the province said it will "balance" protection of the environment with creating economic opportunities and jobs.

Alberta Wilderness Association conservation specialist Kennedy Halvorson is skeptical of that, noting how economic opportunities often come at the expense of environmental protection.

Protecting biodiversity and the natural environment in and around these resorts is critical, because visitors come to experience nature, Halvorson said.

New resorts, she said, must be compatible with the area they're in and align with local residents' wishes.

"We should look to the communities that are calling for it first, versus putting it on someone unsuspecting, who just may not be ready for the sort of traffic that comes with tourism development," she said.

Halvorson is also concerned about publicly owned land being leased to private developers in ways that could block general access to that land.

She would also like to see the provincial government designate more sensitive areas as provincial parks or protected areas, to help preserve threatened wildlife and plants.