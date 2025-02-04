Alberta introduces benefit plan to allow people with disabilities to work

The Alberta government announced a new support program for people with disabilities that starts next year, but without releasing how much benefits will be.

The new Alberta Disability Assistance Program (ADAP) will start July 2026. It will co-exist with the current Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH), which will still be available for people who cannot work due to a disability.

"For those with a disability who can work, the supports offered through AISH fall short," said Jason Nixon, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services.

"Those individuals will be much better served through a program that offers robust employment supports, generous earning exemptions, and ultimately a path toward greater independence."

The government hasn't released the financial details of the new plan nor the criteria that will be used to evaluate clients.

Nixon said the government needs to do more consultation before releasing those additional details.

About 77,000 Albertans receive AISH each month. The government said about 10,000 recipients have some form of employment but believe more would work if their benefits weren't clawed back.

A single person on AISH receives $1,901 each month.

Nixon said there will be a single application process for benefits. The government will decide what program to put an applicant in depending on their disability.

If an applicant becomes eligible for ADAP, they can reapply for AISH if their condition changes in a way to impede their ability to work.

People currently on AISH will be evaluated to determine if they qualify for ADAP.

Those recipients still keep the health benefits they were eligible for under AISH, even when they make enough money through employment to no longer need monthly payments

Nixon said the province will increase supports for ADAP recipients to help them secure employment and get employers to offer more opportunities to people with disabilities.