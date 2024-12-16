Alberta man found dead following alleged weekend arson; autopsy to take place

WETASKIWIN, Alta. — One man is dead after a central Alberta house fire over the weekend that RCMP are investigating as arson.

Mounties say emergency crews responded to the blaze east of downtown Wetaskiwin on Sunday morning.

Police say investigators found the body of a man inside the home and that an autopsy is to take place Wednesday to determine his cause of death and confirm his identity.

RCMP say the suspicious nature of the fire has prompted the major crimes unit to carry out an arson investigation.

Investigators say early details suggest a suspect was seen running from the home with parts of their clothing on fire.

Those with information about the fire are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press