Alberta minor hockey volunteer faces sex assault charge in case involving four teens

SUNDRE, Alta. — A volunteer with a minor hockey association in central Alberta is facing a charge of sex assault in a case involving four teenage males.

RCMP in Sundre, Alta., could not say whether the teens involved were hockey players, but confirmed none of the allegations occurred at the local arena.

Mounties say they began investigating after receiving a complaint just over a week ago, on March 27, involving a person with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association.

Alexa Suitor, a 32-year-old Sundre resident, has been charged with sexual interference, sexual assault, and four counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Suitor was the association's secretary for this year's season, but the association website currently shows the position being vacant.

The association could not be immediately reached for comment, and Suitor is to appear in court in Didsbury on April 22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024.

