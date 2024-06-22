Alberta NDP leadership race sees former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi victorious
Alberta’s New Democratic Party has found a new leader in former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi — who won by a landslide. Michael King reports.
“All right. There you have it,” said The Good Liars comedian Jason Selvig after the MAGA voter dropped the bombshell confession and then silently turned away.
The full-page ad ran on the back cover and included the n-word
Former president appears to confuse different stories while giving shout-out to Georgia lawmaker
One day after it was reported that two federal judges urged Judge Aileen Cannon not to oversee the classified documents case against Donald Trump, three days of hearings began that could determine the future of the charges against the former president.
“Judge Judy” Sheindlin is calling Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) hush money case against former President Trump “nonsense.” “You gotta twist yourself into a pretzel to figure out what the crime was. [Bragg] doesn’t like him — New York City didn’t like him for a while,” Sheindlin said of Trump in a “Who’s Talking to Chris…
Karoline Leavitt claimed the former president is bringing one thing to the campaign trail.
The political account that former President Donald Trump has been using to pay his sizable legal bills has dwindled to less than $4 million in the bank, after accounting for its debt, according to new federal election filings. So far in 2024, Trump is averaging nearly $5 million per month in spending through his political action committee, which is called Save America, with an overwhelming share going to legal bills. That means that as of the end of May, Trump had barely enough cash left to cove
“I could not believe what I was hearing. It was surreal," Ricardo Rosselló wrote of his 2017 exchange with Trump following Hurricane Maria.
Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War think tank called the use of the FAB-3000 bomb a "significant development" for Russia.
Former President Donald Trump claimed on the All In podcast this week that the CIA prevented him from releasing files connected with the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy in 1963. When pressed on the issue, Trump told the podcast hosts, “I actually did do it. I released a lot.” He claimed that the CIA delayed his requests, telling him they needed “more time.” In 2017, Trump made waves by publicly promising to release “ALL JFK files other than the names and addresses of any mentione
A Beijing woman has apologised and been fined after she insisted that diplomatic immunity allowed her to park in the middle of a road and block traffic. In a video circulated online, the woman, who was later identified as Yu Qi, secretary general of the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organisation (APSCO), refused to move her vehicle. "Do you know what an embassy car is? Do you understand what diplomatic immunity is? Get lost!" she said through the vehicle's window. Do you have questions about th
His post came after Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed legislation that requires the display of the Ten Commandments in every public classroom in the state
Trump called his opponent a "worthy debater" and said he's not underestimating him, after months of casting him as cognitively impaired.
As the Supreme Court crams to decide on the final cases of the term, the most conservative justice on the bench has been absent without explanation
Canadian actor William Shatner is wading into the debate over open-pen salmon farming in British Columbia, saying it's time to stop being polite in an F-word-filled video that calls for an end to the ocean farms.
An awkward topic came up during the final NDP leadership candidates' debate this month in Edmonton, especially for a former three-term Calgary mayor.The Edmonton Oilers.Naheed Nenshi admitted that growing up in Calgary in the 1980s, he had a "grudging respect" for the Wayne Gretzky-era championship dynasty."But here's the true story," he added. "I'm a huge Oilers fan. Always have been."He then unfurled from behind his lectern a Connor McDavid jersey. "Oh. The price tag is still on."It's been a s
Donald Trump has an opportunity to unite Republicans by picking Nikki Haley as his vice presidential candidate. Here's who he'll choose instead.
Russia sees a pressing need for security talks with the United States but they must be "comprehensive" and include the subject of Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Friday. "It is impossible to rip out any individual segments from the general complex of accumulated problems, and we will not do this," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked if Moscow was ready to talk to Washington about nuclear risks. "So we are open to dialogue, but to a broad comprehensive dialogue that covers all dimensions, including the current dimension related to the conflict around Ukraine, related to the direct involvement of the USA in this conflict," Peskov told reporters.
The former president spoke of his plan on the "All-In" podcast.
KHARKIV REGION, Ukraine (AP) — Weeks after the decision allowing Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied weapons for limited strikes in Russian territory, the country is having some success in halting Russia’s new push along the northeast front, but military commanders are clamoring for restrictions on long-range missiles to be lifted.