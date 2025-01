Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. may place a "very big bounty" on the top leaders of the Taliban, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday, adding he was hearing that the Taliban held more American hostages than previously reported. "Just hearing the Taliban is holding more American hostages than has been reported," Rubio said in a post on social media platform X. "If this is true, we will have to immediately place a VERY BIG bounty on their top leaders, maybe even bigger than the one we had on Bin Laden," he added.