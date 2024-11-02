Alberta Premier Smith to face leadership review today to close out UCP convention

RED DEER, Alta. — Some 6,000 United Conservative Party members are in Red Deer, Alta., for the party's annual convention to cast their votes today on what they think of Premier Danielle Smith's leadership so far.

Experts say the party's overall support of Smith likely isn't in doubt and on Friday she received a standing ovation from a crowd of at least 4,000 when she took the stage for a question-and-answer period.

Smith's cabinet, and many party members in attendance, have donned buttons and T-shirts that call for her support in the vote.

Speaking to the crowd Saturday morning, Smith addressed rumours some party members have been campaigning against her, and called for the party to remain united.

“Let us not sink to the level of our opponents by attacking, vilifying one another, and breaking into factions,” Smith said.

“We are a family,” she said. “We are a loud and raucous and opinionated family, but we are a great family nonetheless.”

There's no party-defined level of success for a leadership vote, although Smith's predecessor Jason Kenney received 51 per cent support in 2022 and resigned as a result.

Past conservative Alberta premiers Ed Stelmach and Alison Redford received 77 per cent in their leadership votes before being ousted.

Smith told reporters Saturday that she was hoping to get more than about 54 per cent support, which is the level of support she received when she won the party leadership election in 2022.

"You can't get 100 per cent of support of 100 per cent of members, 100 per cent of the time," Smith said.

"I just hope that I've managed to gain ground on the last time they had a chance to offer their opinion."

In her speech Saturday morning Smith said she thought conservatism across the country has momentum on it's side, and committed to keeping the momentum going.

"Our Alberta values of fiscal conservatism, free markets, individual freedom and personal responsibility are working and winning with the public more and more every single day," she said. "That, dear friends, is why it is more important than ever for our UCP government and our party to double and triple down on acting and governing like conservatives."

"My commitment to each of you today is to do exactly that."

Party members in attendance were able to cast their ballots as early as 8 a.m. this morning, and the results are expected to be announced around 6 p.m..

