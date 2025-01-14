Alberta premier's Trump visit raises concerns she's flouting Team Canada approach

Danielle Smith, left, and Donald Trump were joined at Mar-a-Lago by celebrity investor Kevin O'Leary, right, who has courted controversy recently by expressing support for the idea of an economic union between Canada and the U.S. (Danielle Smith/X - image credit)

Many, including B.C.'s premier, have called for a Team Canada approach to Donald Trump's tariff threat. But it seems some provinces are going it alone.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith met with Donald Trump this weekend at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida golf club.

Smith is the first premier to do so since the incoming U.S. president first made his threat of 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods.

Smith told reporters Monday the two had a "constructive" conversation and she "emphasized the mutual importance of the U.S.-Canada relationship."

"I think we need to be prepared that tariffs are coming," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith is pushing for "carve-outs" or exemptions to the tariffs, particularly for Canadian crude oil, the bulk of which is produced in Alberta's oil sands.

Crude oil accounts for about one-fifth of all goods Canada ships abroad.

"I think oil and gas is going to be key to being able to get a breakthrough — once tariffs do come in — in getting them off," Smith said.





Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida home, on Saturday night.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida home, on Saturday night. (Danielle Smith/X)

Some political analysts worry Smith's strategy to negotiate solo could hurt Canada's position as a whole.

"She's going solo there," said Lisa Young, a University of Calgary political scientist.

"She's not part of a 'Team Canada' effort," Young told CBC's Calgary Eyeopener. "If she is negotiating for some kind of a carve-out for oil and gas, does that affect the broader Canadian stance of trying to not have the tariffs on other goods imposed? Where is she locating herself relative to other Canadian efforts?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Mount Royal University political scientist Lori Williams said a united front between the provinces and territories is key to successfully negotiating with Trump.

"If we don't band together on this, we all stand to lose," Williams said. "We are becoming more vulnerable the more divided we are."

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad accused Premier David Eby of dropping the ball in advancing B.C. interests.

"If I was the premier, I'd already be down there [meeting with Trump]," Rustad said.

The pending resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the search for a new leader has caused a "disorganized" approach in Ottawa, Rustad said, which is why "every province should be looking after itself."

Laura Jones, president of the B.C. Business Council, says it makes sense for Smith to meet with Trump while Eby works his contacts with Democratic governors like California's Gavin Newsom.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The premiers are leveraging their very different strengths," she said. "I think Premier Eby is doing a great job of sending the right messages that we are intended to be good neighbours. And I suspect he's probably working very closely with governors on the West Coast."

"I don't think they all have to be competing to get a meeting with Trump," Jones added.

WATCH | Smith says no indication Trump's tariff threat will subside:

B.C. Jobs Minister Diana Gibson dismissed suggestions that B.C.'s anti-tariff position is weaker than other provinces.

"B.C is very much focusing on our strategic interest to protect British Columbians and our economic security," Gibson told CBC News. "And currently, all options are on the table for British Columbia. And that's how we're really ensuring we advance our interests."

ADVERTISEMENT

Premier David Eby told CBC's Rosemary Barton Live Sunday that his trump card in negotiations will be holding back exports the U.S. relies on.

"I'm encouraging the federal government to look at export bans in relation to critical minerals, for example, that we produce here in Canada that the United States can't get in other places," Eby said. "Obviously, B.C. produces a lot of energy for the United States, electricity as well as natural gas."

Trump will be inaugurated on Jan 20 and he's pledged to make tariffs his first order of business.

Canadian premiers, including Eby, will travel to Washington DC on Feb 12 to meet with Republican and Democratic lawmakers about the harm those tariffs will cause.