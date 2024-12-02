Alberta RCMP officer charged with sexually assaulting 2 males in hotel room

Leduc RCMP Const. Bridget Morla is accused of sexually assaulting two males in an Airdrie hotel room in 2022. She will appear in court next week. (leduc.ca - image credit)

An Alberta RCMP officer has been charged with sexually assaulting two males in an Airdrie hotel room in 2022.

Leduc Const. Bridget Morla faces two counts of sexual assault. Morla was off-duty at the time of the alleged assaults, according to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

ASIRT announced the charges Monday following a two-year investigation.

Morla, 39, has been a police officer for 13 years. She has been suspended with pay since the investigation commenced in late 2022, according to RCMP spokesperson Fraser Logan.

Two male victims

Court records show the two alleged victims are males.

The alleged assaults took place on Dec. 3, 2022, "while a group of people were socializing," according to ASIRT.

The civilian oversight agency was directed to investigate the matter on Dec. 13, 2022.

ASIRT sent its investigative findings to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service, which determined that the case met its standard for prosecution.

Morla was released from custody and is set to make her first court appearance in Airdrie next week.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death, as well as allegations of police misconduct.