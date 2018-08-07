Alberta RCMP recover 9 racing bikes stolen from Malaysian cycling team

Nine of the 10 racing bikes stolen from a Malaysian cycling team were found at an abandoned property just outside of Edmonton, RCMP said.

The bikes were stolen on July 18 from the Argyll Velodrome after a person cut into the fence, broke into the storage facility and stole the bikes along with bike bags and a helmet, which are worth approximately $45,000 combined.

They belonged to a cycling team from Sarawak, a Malaysian state on the island of Borneo, who were training for a September competition in Malaysia.

RCMP found the bikes on Aug. 2 after leads in their investigation led them to the abandoned property near Nisku, they said in a news release. They appear to be undamaged and are believed to be worth more than $40,000.

'It's just astonishing'

Gail Wozny, who is on the board of directors for the Argyll Velodrome Association, said she was elated when she heard the news.

"It's been a real burden for those athletes and particularly for their coach, who was prepared to step up and pay out of his own pocket for all the losses," Wozny said.

The team is back in Malaysia now and Wozny said she's not sure if the team knows the bikes have been recovered because of the time difference.

In place of their stolen bikes, the team practised on bikes borrowed from the Edmonton Juventus Cycling Club.

Despite the circumstances, the team loved their time in Edmonton, Wozny said.

The theft prompted the velodrome to start looking at improving its security.

Since the theft, someone broke through two fences at the velodrome. Nothing was stolen, but it's another instance of the need to increase security around the building, Wozny said.

"When you see how much bike theft is happening in this area, it's just astonishing," she said. "We're definitely looking at much tighter security measures around there."

Investigation progressing

Wozny started a GoFundMe to raise money for the stolen bikes, raising just under $1,200.

She said the money will help buy some of the equipment that hasn't been recovered, including one of the bikes and shipping containers for the bikes.

Police are holding onto the bikes as they continue their investigation but will return them to their owners afterwards.

"We understand the loss that the racing team felt and we're very pleased to be able to return these special bikes," Cpl. William Hiscock said in the release.

Police have not laid charges yet but said that "the investigation is progressing well."