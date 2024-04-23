Alberta school bus driver ticketed after crash sends 5 children, 2 adults to hospital

VALLEYVIEW, Alta. — RCMP say five children and two adults have been treated in hospital for various injuries after a school bus was struck by a truck northwest of Edmonton.

The crash happened on Highway 43 near Valleyview.

Police say the bus had stopped and was crossing the highway when it was hit by the truck.

The bus driver was given a ticket for failing to proceed when safe, as well as a violation under the province's Commercial Vehicle Safety Regulation.

Emergency crews treated several injured at the scene.

Mounties say those taken to hospital have since been released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press