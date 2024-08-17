Alberta SPCA investigating abandoned dogs north of Airdrie

The Alberta Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has launched an investigation based on reports of several stray or abandoned dogs north of Airdrie. The Shiba Inu Society of Alberta says the animals are Shiba dogs. (Annalise Keating/Pexels - image credit)

The Alberta SPCA has launched an investigation based on reports of several stray or abandoned dogs north of Airdrie.

A spokesperson for the organization confirmed in an email to CBC Thursday that there is an ongoing investigation into why the dogs might have been abandoned, but they could not comment on specific details.

The dogs are all believed to be Shiba Inu, according to the Shiba Inu Society of Alberta (SISA), a breed appreciation and advocacy group. The dogs were found between Carstairs and Crossfield at the end of July.

A July 31 social media post said the non-profit group was "actively following a suspected dumping case of several Shiba Inu in the Crossfield/Carstairs area." The dogs were described as black and tan as well as small, indicating they might be puppies or a mixed breed.

According to Sandra Wong, a board director with the society, they first heard about the Shibas from community members on their social channels.

"When this situation happened, several community members sent it to us," Wong said. "We didn't really understand the magnitude until several dogs were found."

Sandra Wong is a board director with the Shiba Inu Society of Alberta, a breed appreciation and advocacy group. (Submitted by Sandra Wong)

Wong said that at last count, they believed around 10 or 11 dogs were discovered.

SISA's social post said the dogs were taken to the Carstairs Veterinary Clinic, which estimated some Shibas could still be on the loose as sightings from locals put the total around 13 or 15. The dogs were reported to be in "poor condition," the post said.

An update to the post on Aug. 1 said KCS Animal Rescue in Crossfield had three of the dogs in its care.

In an email to CBC News, KCS confirmed it had Shibas but could not comment further.

Alberta SPCA said it could not be more specific about where the rest of the animals were located.

In general, the spokesperson said, animals are taken to a vet first before being transferred to caretaking facilities.

"The caretaker could be a vet, or it could be a partner shelter, as we don't maintain our own shelter," the spokesperson said in an email. "Once any required hold period has expired, the animals are legally transferred to a partner shelter or rescue for rehoming."

"So it's possible for an animal to be at a vet or a shelter but still be under our legal care and control."

'Backyard breeders' a potential cause

Shibas are a type of Japanese hunting dog, according to the Canadian Kennel Club. Its website says the dogs are an "outgoing companion and excellent watchdog" but "are not good off leash and can be assertive."

Sherri Davidson, the president of Shiba Inu Canada, said she was "appalled" to hear of the abandoned dogs.

Davidson said it's likely this could be a case of "backyard breeders" dumping their dogs. Oftentimes these breeders run smaller, unlicensed operations motivated by profit, she said.

"We get very concerned about people who think they can breed the dogs for profit and not necessarily understand the intricacies of raising a primitive breed like the Shiba Inu," she said.

Davidson adds it's unusual to find so many black and tan coloured Shibas. Typically, they are red with white patches.

"Almost all of the breeders in the province that I am aware of … we don't have that many of that colour," she said. "They're just not that popular in Alberta

Shibas also aren't cheap.

According to Rover.com, an online marketplace for pet care and information, a Shiba puppy can cost anywhere between $1,500 and $3,500, depending on the breeder.

"They are very valuable, so of course, we're seeing a big resurgence in that breed," Wong said, adding there are more breeders in the province as their popularity increases.

While SISA is not involved with the SPCA's investigation, Wong said they are hoping to learn more soon.

"For this instance, we want the best outcome," she said. "My greatest hope is for everyone across Alberta to know that there are resources and community groups like us."