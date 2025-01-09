Alberta trucker charged with criminal negligence in highway crash that killed 2 motorcyclists

Charges RCMP announced Thursday stem from a fatal collision near Faust, Alta., on Aug. 31, where a semi-truck crossed the centre line of a highway and ran into a convoy of motorcyclists on a charity ride. (CBC - image credit)

A man from Slave Lake, Alta., is in custody and faces more than a dozen driving and criminal negligence charges, in connection to a vehicle collision last August that killed two motorcyclists and injuring several others.

Michael Koochin, 38, is scheduled to appear Friday in the Court of Justice in Wabasca-Desmarais, a hamlet about 270 kilometres north of Edmonton, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Koochin is accused of two counts each of criminal negligence causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death; six counts each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm; one count of possession of methamphetamine and nine other driving infractions, including driving a vehicle without insurance.

The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 31, when a semi-truck ran into a convoy of motorcycles on a charity ride near Faust, a hamlet about 300 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

The truck had crossed the centre line on Highway 2, police said.

Two motorcyclists died: 38-year-old Laurent Isadore from Driftpile First Nation, and 33-year-old Tyler Duboski from Edmonton. At least four other riders were injured and sent to hospital.

Isadore had organized the charity ride to help people experiencing homelessness on Treaty 8 territory, which stretches from northeastern B.C., through northern Alberta, northwestern Saskatchewan and a southern portion of the Northwest Territories.

Koochin was arrested Jan. 8, more than four months after the crash.

The arrest came less than a week after friends and relatives of the men killed demonstrated outside Alberta RCMP headquarters in Edmonton, calling for accountability.

At the time, an RCMP spokesperson told CBC News charges were pending, noting that time frames differ for every investigation.