Alberta's gay rodeo is back, and this year it's at Stampede Park

Canada's only gay rodeo is back after a three-year hiatus, and in an upgraded venue — it has moved from Strathmore to Stampede Park in Calgary.

The Canadian Rockies Gay Rodeo Association started hosting events in the '90s.

It was cancelled in 2016 due to the economic downturn, according to one international organizer.

Now, president Judy Munson says it's back and better than ever.

"We got Stampede Park, how cool is that," Munson said. "The fact that we're downtown, people can hop on the CTrain."

The rodeo started Friday and runs through Sunday night, and features a variety of events from traditional (barrel racing) to camp (goat dressing, where teams of two attempt to put a pair of underwear on a goat).

Unlike mainstream rodeo, the events aren't separated by gender — meaning you'll see male barrel racers and female steer riders.

The rodeo is a qualifier for the world gay rodeo finals which are being held in Scottsdale, Arizona, this year.

"This is a growing year because we've been out of the circuit for a while," Munson said.

"But what's really cool right now is we're focusing on a lot of Canadian contestants and a lot of young Canadians that have never done it before."

Most events take place at the Nutrien Western Event Centre at Stampede Park. Tickets are available at the door, and a full weekend schedule is available on the gay rodeo association's website.