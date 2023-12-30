Albuquerque family mourns loved one killed, drunk driver plows into home

Associated Press

Police in Kentucky found a missing 16-year-old North Carolina girl under a trap door in the bedroom of a 34-year-old man after the man's mother called authorities to report a domestic dispute between the two, according to arrest reports. When deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrived at the home on Christmas Day, Zachary Jones told them the girl had fled, but his mother disputed that and deputies began searching to check on her safety, the reports said. Deputies later determined that she had been reported missing from Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Dec. 6.